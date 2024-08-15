The Big Picture Jenn Tran dedicates Taylor Swift songs to each Bachelorette episode, adding an element of intrigue for fans.

"The Archer" reflects Tran's insecurities after Austin Ott's exit and her journey to push through.

Tran's emotional journey on the show is mirrored in Swift's lyrics, showing her search for love and self-worth.

The Bachelorette Season 21 is in full swing as Jenn Tran's search for Mr. Right continues. In addition to being the franchise's first-ever Asian lead, Tran is also a huge fan of Taylor Swift. Now, every Swiftie has at least one Taylor Swift song that they can relate their life to, and Tran is no different! But instead of one, she has multiple, and she's choosing to share all of them with her fans. Before the premiere of each episode of The Bachelorette Season 21, Tran takes to social media to dedicate a Taylor Swift song to the episode. This has naturally sparked a lot of curiosity among the fans who remain glued to Tran's Instagram stories where she announces her Taylor Swift song of the week before the episode airs. It also adds another element of entertainment to the show as the audience tries to decode the meaning behind Tran’s choice of songs.

Before the premiere of The Bachelorette Season 21, the leading lady took to Instagram to let her fans know that she was bringing her love for Taylor Swift to the world of reality TV. The Bachelorette revealed that each week, she would choose a song by the singer based on the events that unfold during each episode, along with how she felt during that week. Tran kicked off the journey by choosing “Sparks Fly” from Taylor Swift's 2023 re-released album of the same name. Since then, she has continued to assign different songs to episodes every week, with each of them providing the fans a deeper look into what’s going on inside the Bachelorette’s mind. The song for Week 5 was “The Archer” from Swift’s 2019 album Lover, which has left the audience wondering what the future holds for Tran’s romantic pursuits.

“The Archer” Is One of Jenn Tran’s Most Vulnerable Song Choices

“The Archer” has been one of Tran's more personal song choices, since it essentially talks about Swift's own insecurities about falling in love. Lover is Swift’s seventh studio album, which features 18 tracks in total. Lover covers the singer’s journey to opening herself up for love. A lot of fans have speculated that much of the album revolves around Swift’s popular ex, Joe Alwyn, whom she began to date in 2016. “The Archer” was also the third track Swift released to promote her album back in 2019. "Who could ever leave me darling, but who could stay," sings Swift. The song talks about Swift's image in the media and how that affects her romantic relationships.

There is a heavy focus on how the entire world scrutinizes all of Swift’s relationships, considering she is one of the most famous singers in the world. However, there is also a personal side to “The Archer,” where Swift admits that she is almost always preparing for the worst in a relationship. The song covers her journey of trying to break out of this cycle as she convinces herself that she is worthy of love, despite all her failed relationships in the past. This directly coincides with the events of The Bachelorette Week 5 when Austin Ott's sudden exit upset Tran. The reality star was forced to wonder whether she was enough for all the men who are on the show to win her affection.

Austin Ott’s Self-Elimination Led to Tran Questioning Her Self-Worth

The Bachelorette Season 21, Episode 5 showed Jenn Tran making some pretty tough decisions. This was also the first time we got to see the Bachelorette really opening up to some of her suitors. While the fans didn’t fail to notice Tran’s chemistry with Jonathon Johnson, the two of them got to know each other a lot better during their first one-on-one date. The episode showed both Tran and Johnson talking about their past relationships and childhoods before the two concluded their date with a romantic kiss in the rain.

However, the next day wasn’t as magical when Austin Ott decided to self-eliminate from the show. During a farm-themed group date, Ott shared some of his concerns with Tran and told her that he wouldn’t be able to continue wooing her. Ott told Tran that the rest of the group was more than ready to give her everything she deserved. However, the suitor, for some reason, felt like he wouldn’t be able to do that.

This is likely why Tran chose “The Archer” as her song of the week, since it talks about all the anxiety that comes with love. The lyrics "Easy they come, easy they go, I jump from the train, I ride off alone,” do a good job reflecting how Tran felt at that moment, completely unsure of herself. “Is the next one going to walk out the door too?” Tran wonders during a confessional. She then expresses her fear of the other suitors on the show feeling the same way as Ott. However, they were quick to reassure Tran that wasn’t the case.

The Bachelorette Decided To Push Through Her Insecurities

Thankfully, her faith in herself is restored when she goes on her next one-on-one date with Grant Ellis. This is once again reflected in Taylor Swift’s song, where the singer expresses that all she wants is to be loved. The song ends with Swift singing that she’s ready for combat and fight for love. This is directly reflected in Tran’s decision to move forward and continue opening up to other people as she continues her search for love. Before the week 5 rose ceremony, Tran expressed how thankful she was to the men for supporting her through the rough week. “You guys accepted me at my most vulnerable and my most emotional with open arms,” said Tran. The reality star added that she now realizes what a true relationship means to her and how that will change the way she continues her journey on the show.

Jenn Tran Also Chose a Second Taylor Swift Song

In addition to all of this, Tran was also still recovering from the shock of her ex-boyfriend Matt Rossi showing up to win her back. Massi admitted that he missed Tran, which is why he flew in from Colombia to see her. Rossi went on to confess his love for Tran and expressed his desire to join the lineup of the 11 other suitors on the show. However, during Week 5, Rossi bowed out when he realized that Tran did not want him there. So, as a fun way to close this chapter, the reality star shared that an honorable mention for her Taylor Swift song of the week was the hit “We Are Never Getting Back Together” (Taylor’s Version). The song is featured on the 2021 re-release of Swift’s 2012 album Red and talks about a relationship that is done and dusted.

The Bachelorette Season 21 airs Mondays on ABC and episodes are available to stream the following day on Hulu.

