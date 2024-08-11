Last week's episode started with a false alarm. Jenn Tran decided not to let her ex join the show and tried to reconcile with her for the relief of the men who were still vying for her heart. With more one-on-one dates running smoothly and fewer participants taking their chances with this season's main gal, it won't be long until The Bachelorette fans can finally find out who will be the lucky one to leave the program ready to tie the knot. Although Austin's exit in Episode 5 was unexpected, many Bachelor Nation enthusiasts believe that there is a great chance that he could be the lead of the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite it being too soon to know who will be selected for other shows after Season 21 is over, one can only hope that the men who don't walk away holding Jenn's hand will have a second chance at finding a match. Before watching The Bachelorette Episode 6, here are a few key details you need to know and remember about the participants who are still committed to winning Jenn over.

6 When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 6 Be Streaming?

Image via ABC

The next episode of The Bachelorette will air on Monday night, August 12, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As per usual, Episode 6 will only arrive on streaming the following day. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can keep updated on Jenn Tran's journey to finding her soulmate via Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the platform yet, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

5 What Happened on Last Week's Episode of 'The Bachelorette'?

Image via ABC

After last week's final moments revealed that Jenn's ex, Matthew, had flown to see her and profess his feelings for her, viewers were left on a cliffhanger about whether she would accept his request or not. With the men getting nervous about a potential intruder getting in the way of their chances with the bachelorette, she decided to let Matt go and focus on the participants that she had the chance to connect with in the previous episodes. After they parted ways, Jenn returned to the room for the rose ceremony and decided to send home Thomas N. and John.

On the next day, she invited Jonathan for a one-on-one helicopter ride, which he reluctantly agreed to. During their time together, they seemed to really hit it off, and they even played around in a vineyard before dinner. Sitting and eating together, the two got to be vulnerable with one another, with Jonathan revealing that he had been engaged before, but that things took a turn when his former partner began to have an alcohol addiction. Despite this broken relationship taking a toll on the participant, who had been afraid to fall for someone else ever since, he did take the opportunity to assure Jenn that he is fully interested in getting to know her. By the end of the night, she handed him a rose.

After that, the bachelorette summoned a few participants for a group date at a farm. The lucky picks were Devin, Sam, Marcus, Spencer, Jeremy, Dylan, and Austin, who got their hands dirty in the fields in order to prove their worth to Jenn. Devin wins the activity, demonstrating his attentiveness towards Jenn in between tasks. Once the date is over, Austin pulled the bachelorette aside at the afterparty to tell her that he doesn't believe that their connection is as strong hers with the other men, and for that reason, he was ready to go home. This conversation lead her to second guess her chances at finding love, and she even shared her insecurities with the rest of the group, who in return validated her. At the end of the episode, she went on a one-on-one picnic date with Grant, and they then got candid over dinner about his relationship with his father, who is a recovering alcoholic. He also got a rose, and when the rose ceremony came along, Jenn decided to let Dylan go.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 6

Image via ABC

With Austin and Dylan leaving the show and Jenn growing closer to Grant and Jonathan, Bachelor Nation fans couldn't help but offer their opinions ahead of Episode 6.

An X account called TheBachBabes shared pictures of Austin and Brett, saying that the two deserved better.

Another user called Jenna is Team Jonathan and Team Marcus in the race for Jenn's heart.

Zacharyreality went onto predict what will happen next in Season 21, including who he believes will be sent home before the hometown visits.

3 Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 6

In the preview that came out after Episode 5, Jenn is seen catching a large fish in what seems to be a one-on-one with Jeremy. She is also seen smooching a few participants and saying that she is confident that her fiancé is among the remaining men. Although it seems like the bachelorette is furthering her connection with the participants, she is also worried about introducing them to her parents. By the end of the clip, tensions rise with some men feeling insecure about whether they are ready to get down on one knee or not, and so is Jenn. In a sneak peek of the finale, she even tells one of them that she can't let him propose, so viewers are wondering if maybe she will be the person to pop the question when the time comes.

2 What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Image via ABC

The full schedule for The Bachelorette isn't available yet, but below are some of the dates that have already been confirmed to air new episodes.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024 Episode 4 July 29, 2024 Episode 5 August 5, 2024 Episode 6 August 12, 2024 Episode 7 August 19, 2024

Keep an eye on Collider to know the exact days for the hometown visits, the fantasy suites, the Men Tell All reunion, and the anticipated finale release.

1 Other Reality Shows Like 'The Bachelorette' To Watch Next

While watching the latest season of The Bachelorette, viewers can catch up on other reality TV shows that are focused on matchmaking and finding a fiancé. The mentions below are perfect recommendations to follow along while waiting for new Bachelorette episodes to come out.

'Married at First Sight' (2014-Present)

Image by Annamaria Ward, Lifetime

Similarly to people joining Bachelor Nation shows and are looking to settle down soon, the participants in Married at First Sight are also tired of meaningless relationships and are ready to tie the knot in an unusual way. Instead of a bachelorette or a bachelor getting engaged to one of the many suitors they spend time with, in this program, singles are matched by a relationship therapist and meet for the first time at the altar. After their wedding, the pair spend their nuptials at a hotel and go off on their honeymoon. Only when they return are they given the opportunity to change their minds about being together. Once the couple completes a total of eight weeks living in the same home, they are allowed to call for a divorce. Those who are satisfied with their experience as husband and wife can choose to remain together.

'Love Is Blind' (2020-Present)

Close

Think of The Bachelorette, but without physical interactions before the proposal, Love Is Blind is what you get. In this Netflix reality hit, singles go on dates without ever getting to see the person they are connecting with until they leave the pods engaged. The pairs that do decide to go through with the experiment and plan their wedding get to meet each other face-to-face after the proposal, venturing off on a honeymoon and living together in the weeks leading up to the ceremony. When the wedding arrives, the participants can finally say "yes" or "no" to being with the person they go to know during their time on the show.

'Love Island' (2019-Present)

Image via Peacock

On Love Island, several singles get the chance to go to a luxurious villa in the hopes of having a memorable summer and leaving the show alongside a significant other. Yet, there is a catch! Throughout their stay at the getaway spot, participants must couple up in order to remain in the program and get the chance to win $100,000 dollars. Although the pairings might change from Episode 1 to later in the season, it is of the utmost importance for those on the show to be in a relationship, or else they will have to be sent home.