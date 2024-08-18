Believe it or not, the next time The Bachelorette is on, Jenn Tran will finally visit her suitors' hometowns and meet their respective families. Episode 7 will determine which participants she feels strongly about as the finale quickly approaches. As Bachelor Nation fans root for her to find the soulmate she has been searching for, they are also thrilled to know that the next lead of The Bachelor has already been revealed. By the end of Episode 6, Jenn sent Grant home, only for viewers to find out that he will be on the lookout for his future wife in the next season of the reality program. To remember who is still on the show and who left last week, here is a detailed Bachelorette guide to keep you in the loop.

When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 7 Be Streaming?

The next episode of The Bachelorette will air on Monday night, August 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. As per usual, Episode 7 will only arrive on streaming the following day. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can keep updated on Jenn Tran's journey to finding her soulmate via Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the platform yet, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

What Happened on Last Week's Episode of 'The Bachelorette'?

With hometowns coming up next, last week's episode had Jenn Tran in a tough spot, having to lower the count of suitors from seven to four. To help her better understand who she sees getting out of the show with, the bachelorette met up with Charity Lawson (who led the previous season of the reality hit) for a word of advice. After that, Jenn went on a date with Marcus, which followed a Wicked theme. With Bachelor alums Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson's assistance, Jenn and Marcus were led down a yellow-brick road answering either-or questions as they went along. By the end of this magical experience, they receive encouraging messages from loved ones and get the chance to ride a hot air balloon. Over dinner, the suitor opened up about his complicated upbringing, with both him and his sister living in foster care. Their candid interaction led Jenn to not only give him a rose but also to feel more secure about her connection to him ahead of hometowns.

Following her one-on-one with Marcus, the bachelorette went on a radio show group date alongside Spencer, Sam, Devin, Jonathan, and Grant, with Bachelor alums Jason and Molly Mesnick joining in for a special appearance. Although most of the participants used the opportunity to demonstrate their affection for Jenn, Sam wasn't able to give her the affirmation she needed to ensure that they could have a future together. He even went onto say that he was debating participating in the reality program after finding out that neither Maria nor Daisy were going to be Season 21's bachelorette. After the awkward questions and answers session, Jenn decided not to give out a group date rose.

The second one-on-one date was with Jeremy, who hadn't gotten any prior chances to spend time with Jenn up until now. Although their relationship isn't as solid as the connection that she has built with other suitors, the bachelorette feels at ease in his company as they wander around Pike Place Market. Over dinner, they had a worthwhile conversation about family and religion, ending their date off with Jeremy accepting a rose. By the end of the episode, him, Devin, Marcus, and Jonathan get selected for hometowns.

Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 7

After the very unsettling interactions between Jenn and Sam in the previous episode, to the point that he was sent home, fans of the reality show were vocal about their frustration with the participant.

Chicks in the Office podcast hosts Ria and Fran said that they were glad that Sam was eliminated.

Ahead of Episode 7, Kait Chura tweeted about her appreciation for Jeremy, who only got one-on-one date in Episode 6 but left a lasting impression.

Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 7

The Episode 7 preview starts off with snippets of Jenn spending time with each participant in their hometowns, getting to know the community and their inner circles. Although it seems like the bachelorette is enjoying each of the visits, some of her suitors are seen chatting with family members about whether she is the right person for them. With Marcus and Jonathan expressing their doubts, it will be interesting to see who winds up getting to propose to Jenn by the end of the season. The clip finishes off with her approaching the four men with only three roses left on the table, meaning that by the end of the episode, one other person will be sent home.

What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

The full schedule for The Bachelorette isn't available yet, but below are some of the dates that have already been confirmed to air new episodes.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024 Episode 4 July 29, 2024 Episode 5 August 5, 2024 Episode 6 August 12, 2024 Episode 7 August 19, 2024 Episode 8 August 26, 2024

