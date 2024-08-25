Season 21 of The Bachelorette flew by, and now only three participants are still in it to win Jenn Tran over. After Jeremy got sent home, Devon, Jonathan, and Marcus established themselves as the bachelorette's Top 3. In the next episode, Jenn will finally come to a decision as to who she wants to stick around for the finale and, hopefully, get married to. With the season almost over, the time has come for her and her suitors to go to the fantasy suites and for the former participants to come back for the Men Tell All special, where they will get their last chance to interact with the other guys ahead of the finale. Before Episode 8 and 9 premiere on ABC, here is everything you need to know about what is coming up next.

6 When Will 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 8 and 9 Be Streaming?

The penultimate week of The Bachelorette will look a little different from usual. Episode 8 will air on Monday night, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Instead of waiting a whole other week for the Men Tell All special, the reality TV show is speeding things up by airing Episode 9 on Tuesday, during the same time slot that it normally airs on Mondays. As per usual, the new episodes will only arrive on streaming the day after they are on TV. Bachelor Nation fans in the US can keep updated on Jenn Tran's journey to finding her soulmate via Hulu, or through the Disney + and Hulu bundle. For those who aren't subscribed to the platform yet, plans range between $7.99 per month and $17.99 per month. The first option includes ads, while the other is ad-free.

5 What Happened on Last Week's Episode of 'The Bachelorette'?

Last week's episode was a decisive one for Jenn's trajectory on the show, given that she had the chance to visit the hometowns of the remaining participants eyeing on tying the knot with her. The first stop was in Houston, Texas to visit Devon and his family. During her brief stay in the city, the two went for a run with Devon's running group (which happened to wear matching t-shirts with the couple's faces stamped on them) and had a conversation with his parents. By the end of their time together, it becomes clear that he is head over heels in love with the bachelorette and finally musters up the courage to tell her that.

Jenn visited Jeremy next in Connecticut, and they had a wonderful time in an odd supermarket located in his hometown. When meeting his family, Jeremy's mother and sister expressed their concerns that the two weren't as emotionally connected as they needed to be at this stage of the show. Their interaction was likely the reason why Jenn decided to let Jeremy go home later in the episode.

On her third hometown visit, this season's main gal went to San Diego to catch a glimpse at Jonathan's lifestyle and family dynamic. Before moving onto a serious conversation about where they were at when it came to their feelings, the duo had fun playing lacrosse. When Jenn and Jonathan headed to his family's house, his parents and siblings were nothing but supportive of them as a couple and weren't skeptical about how quickly the participant and the bachelorette were able to establish a genuine connection.

Marcus' hometown visit came last, and it skipped right to when they met with his family. As the suitor previously noted in one of his dates with Jenn, Marcus and his sister didn't grow up with his parents, which is why they aren't in the house during the episode. Although he had been guarded with Jenn during most of their interactions, his sister did give him the encouragement he needed to open his heart.

4 Fan Reactions Ahead of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 8 and 9

With Jeremy getting eliminated, a lot of fans were upset at seeing him go home. With only three men disputing Jenn's approval, many are predicting that she will end up with either Devon or Jonathan. Here are a few tweets with fan reactions ahead of the back-to-back episodes.

3 Watch the Preview for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Episode 8 and 9

The Episode 8 and 9 preview has Jenn, Marcus, Jonathan, and Devon embarking on a trip to Hawaii before the final two participants get selected for the finale. With things heating up between the bachelorette and the three remaining men, the trailer doesn't reveal much about who might get sent home. After all, the suitors are all harboring joy and fear when it comes to getting married by the end of the program. With Jenn even shedding a few tears in the process, it will be hard for her to make a decision about which participants have the strongest connections with her and whom she really sees walking down the aisle to. Toward the end of the clip, fans catch a glimpse at the Men Tell All special, which has most of the former contestants returning to the show to put an end to their rifts. With strong reactions from Sam M., Aaron, and Thomas N., this reunion will surely be drama-filled.

2 What's the Schedule for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Only three episodes left for Jenn Tran to walk away with her fiancé. Here is the complete schedule for The Bachelorette Season 21.

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 July 8, 2024 Episode 2 July 15, 2024 Episode 3 July 22, 2024 Episode 4 July 29, 2024 Episode 5 August 5, 2024 Episode 6 August 12, 2024 Episode 7 August 19, 2024 Episode 8 August 26, 2024 Episode 9 August 27, 2024 Episode 10 September 2, 2024

