Spoiler for the finale of The Bachelorette Season 21

The Bachelorette Season 21 delivered its unexpected ending and fans are outraged. Jenn Tran made history as the first Asian American star of the dating show. However, the season was plagued by the assumption that Maria Georgas would've been the star. Not only did the men admit this throughout the season, but the man she picked followed her shortly after their break-up.

Fans are angry because they believe producers didn't handle Jenn with care. She sat next to Devin Strader to talk about their break-up in front of a live audience. The segment ended with host Jesse Palmer asking her to watch her proposal to Devin, the first time a woman proposed to a man. "Do I have a choice?" she asked him. She watched the proposal while crying next to Devin. Some people demand consequences for those who made that decision.

‘The Bachelorette’ Fans Create Petition After Jenn Tran’s Finale

A fan made a petition titled, "Fire Producers Responsible for Bachelorette Finale with Jenn Tran." The description accuses producers of not protecting their star and called the finale "vile." The petition ends with, "The producers of last night’s finale of The Bachelorette should be fired, effective immediately. It is a danger to women, and especially women of color, to be put through such mental stress for the sake of viewership. The producers should have protected Jenn instead of capitalizing off of her."

The backlash to the episode continues during a surprising move by the network. Jenn will compete on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars and her dance partner is Sasha Farber. She will cross paths with Joey Graziadei again as he's competing with professional dancer Jenna Johnson. Jenn was eliminated in week 7 of his season before getting her season.

Jenn told Us Weekly that she knew the proposal would air. "There were no surprises," she said. "They knew it was gonna be a very emotional night for me, so I knew it was gonna happen, and honestly, I wanted him to watch it back too." This is after producers acknowledged their past missteps with their Black stars.

"I’m going to be really frank — we let Matt down," Bennett Graebner told Variety. "That season went wrong on so many levels. We did not protect him as we should have. The finale of that season was the darkest day I’ve had on this franchise. Here was this great Black man, and we should have been celebrating his love story. Instead, what we saw was a man burdened and overwhelmed by issues of racism. It was really sad for me personally." This interview happened in June 2024, days after Jenn's season premiered. All seasons of The Bachelorette are available to stream on Hulu.

The Bachelorette A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love. Cast Chris Harrison , Jesse Palmer Main Genre Reality Seasons 21

