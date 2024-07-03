The Big Picture Jenn Tran is the first Asian American Bachelorette. Competing for her affection are 25 men.

Season 21 of The Bachelorette is coming very, very soon, and fans could not be more excited. The Bachelor contestant Jenn Tran is making history as the first Asian American bachelorette; this time, men compete for her affection. Tran competed in Season 28 of The Bachelor, where she was part of Joe Graziadei’s top seven. She was shockingly eliminated on Week 7 after opening up about her parents’ strained marriage. Now 25 men are after her attention, and the power (and the roses) are in her hands.

Tran speaks to Parade about the upcoming season, and fans should beware. There is some shock ahead. Tran described her season as “definitely emotional, surprising, and adventurous” and also said, “I think it was a really revealing season.” When asked about how the season would end, she said, “The season ended in a way that I didn’t see for myself. It was definitely a bit of a shock. I’m very happy with the way everything played out and how things ended.”

The Bachelorette Season 21 trailer was recently released, and if anything, it shows that Tran is ready to find her person. In the 30 second trailer, she said, “This is the moment. I’m gonna fall in love, and I’m gonna do it my way. I feel more confident than ever. I feel like the main character in my love story. This is the beginning of a new era.”

When Will ‘The Bachelorette’ Premiere?

The Bachelorette will be coming to screens on July 8th, with next-day viewing on Hulu. Before the premiere dates were announced, fans were fed with juicy filming updates and information, where her hot air balloon date failed to launch. Hopefully, after her shocking elimination from The Bachelor (because fans thought they had chemistry - and who could blame them?), Tran will find her Mr. Right. With 25 men vying for her attention, her Prince Charming may be closer to home.

Speaking about her suitors to Parade on the first night, Tran says, “I was really surprised at just how thoughtful they all were, and how much effort they put into their limo entrances and getting to know me on that first night. Everybody was so intentional, and I truly felt so lucky and grateful to be there with them.”

In another interview with E! News, she also teased a “shock” season finale. As promising as that sounds, fans will have to tune in and see more, but not for much longer. The Bachelorette is known to have some shocking moments, such as shock eliminations, post-elimination returns, and secret girlfriends. It is unknown whether the season finale could top such shocking moments, but if The Bachelorette says fans are in for a shock, fans are definitely in for a shock.

The Bachelorette premieres on July 8th. You can watch the entire The Bachelor franchise on Hulu.

