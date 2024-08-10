The Big Picture Grant Ellis surprises fans as the unexpected favorite on The Bachelorette Season 21 with his charm and vulnerability.

Fans are rooting for Ellis to be the next Bachelor if bachelorette Jenn Tran doesn't choose him in the end.

Thomas Nguyen speaks out against racist messages received from fans, despite not making a lasting impression on Tran.

Who would’ve thought at the beginning of The Bachelorette Season 21 that Grant Ellis would emerge as the fan-favorite? Ellis entered the show to win bachelorette Jenn Tran’s heart, making a solid first impression with an adorable beatbox as he exited from the limo. After watching him on the show, fans realize they just can’t get enough of him and want him to be the next contestant on The Bachelor Season 29.

Although the next installment of The Bachelor will not air until next year, fans are vouching for Ellis to be the star of the show in the event that Tran doesn’t choose him. Ellis hails from New Jersey and is an ex-pro basketball player who has even played overseas. Sadly, he had to kiss his basketball career goodbye due to an injury. It didn’t take him long to switch tracks and pursue his backup plan — a career in finance. Ellis now lives in Houston, Texas, and is a successful day trader. Fans have grown to love Grant Ellis because of his chill vibe and sincere personality. Ellis did go unnoticed for most of the season due to strong contenders like Devin Strader and Sam McKinney, but he got his chance to shine in The Bachelorette, Season 21, Episode 5.

He went on a one-on-one date with Tran, and the duo went on a romantic horse-riding adventure along the beach in New Zealand. Although Jenn Tran was quite nervous since she hadn’t spent as much time with Ellis previously, they hit things off marvelously and even stole a few kisses. They even cuddled under an umbrella in the rain! The date also took a deeper turn as Eliis showcased immense vulnerability, opening up about his troubled childhood, and Tran opened up about a toxic ex who claimed racism wasn’t real. Of course, needless to say, he was awarded a rose at the end of The Bachelorette episode.

Thomas Nguyen Reveals He Received Racial Messages From Viewers

Speaking of fans and racism, another contestant on The Bachelorette Season 21, Thomas Nguyen, has opened up about how he has been subject to racial slurs and threatening messages from fans of the reality dating show. Although Nguyen and Tran haven’t spent much time together, he has become a significant contestant, picking fights with fellow contestants this season.

Nguyen shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with a picture of the cast as he explained how he’s been subject to racial slurs and messages where people were insinuating he should kill himself due to his demeanor on the show. However, Thomas Nguyen looks beyond the hate as he only has kind things to say about Bachelor Nation, and thanks the franchise for his experience. He also thanks his fans who vouch for him during this “wild ride.”

Nguyen and Jenn Tran had bonded over similar family experiences. However, he wasn't able to form a significant connection or make a lasting impression on Tran, resulting in his elimination in Episode 5.

The Bachelorette Season 21 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC in the U.S. The episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu, along with previous seasons of the show.

