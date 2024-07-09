The Big Picture Bachelorette Jenn Tran seeks love amid drama and interruptions on night one.

Season 21 of The Bachelorette premiered last night, and this season's bachelorette Jenn Tran could not make her mission any more clear. After a stint on The Bachelor where she tried to win Joey Graziadei’s heart (which belonged to Kelsey Anderson), Tran is looking for love as a lead in the reality franchise. Tran made history as the first Asian American to appear on The Bachelorette, where 25 men arrived to win Tran’s heart and the final rose. But, what is The Bachelorette without testosterone - and drama? The potential suitors made their presence clear as they made their first impressions with their entrances in their attempts to please Tran. However, the drama just got started before the very first rose ceremony.

Night 1 of The Bachelorette saw Tran spend time with suitor Jeremy in his car. Things seemed to be going well with the pair before another suitor Brian interrupted them. Despite Jeremy tossing the keys to host Jesse Palmer earlier during the episode, Brian had the keys to Jeremy’s sports car. He interrupted the conversation and took Jeremy’s seat in the car, before pursuing Tran with a kiss on her hand. “That was a bold move of you,” Tran said as Jeremy left the scene.

The interruption must have worked, as Brian received a rose during the first rose ceremony. However, The Bachelorette fans did not take too kindly to the interruption. Tran addressed the scene on Us Weekly, and it was “worse” than what the viewers saw.

Tensions Are Already Brewing on ‘The Bachelorette’

Speaking on the car conversation interruption before the premiere, Tran says, “[It was] hundred times more awkward [than it looked]. I was like, ‘What do I do here?’ But when things like that happen, I really was just like, ‘I’m going to sit back and just watch this awkward moment happen and see how these boys are going to handle it for themselves’ - because I’m not really here to train anybody on how to act in a situation or potty train anybody, so I am just sitting back ad seeing what happens.”

Tran sent seven suitors home last night, and more drama is on its way. The Bachelorette is known for drama and tension, and Tran’s season does not fail to bring drama for their fans, especially on the first night. But Tran is not for the drama. Not only is this a “turn-off” for her when men get into drama, but she simply just does not want any involvement, which she said in a conversation with People.

Fans should stay tuned to The Bachelorette not only for the drama but for the shock ending. Tran teases that the season ends in a “bit of a shock, though she is happy with how the season concluded. She also described her season as “emotional, surprising and adventurous,” so fans have a lot to look forward to during this season.

The Bachelorette airs every Monday. You can watch the entire The Bachelor franchise on Hulu.

