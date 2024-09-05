Devin Strader clearly did not keep “the main thing, the main thing.” Jenn Tran did not get the fairytale ending she hoped for at the end of The Bachelorette Season 21. Although she and Strader got engaged at the end of the season, they both went their separate ways after filming the show.

Tran spilled all the tea on her relationship with Strader during the live portion of the finale. The Season 21 finale saw a fun twist where Tran popped the big question to Strader instead of vice versa in Hawaii. Unfortunately, things took a sorry turn when the cameras stopped rolling as Tran claimed that she felt Strader begin to pull away, which left her utterly confused. She revealed tearfully to host Jesse Palmer how his actions were hurtful during After the Final Rose in the following words:

“I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different.”

Tran further revealed that Strader said he didn’t feel the same way about her anymore. She also stated that Devin Strader regrets their engagement. Tran expressed that she was fighting relentlessly for their relationship to work, and Strader had even refused to try couples counseling. Though Strader went through various ups and downs throughout the season with fellow contestants, he and Tran shared a strong connection from the get-go.

'Bachelorette' Season 21 Contestant Aaron Erb Is Basking in the Glory of “I Told You So”

Aaron Erb couldn’t be smugger when sharing his views on Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s breakup. Considering the various altercations that Strader got himself into on The Bachelorette Season 21, it’s no surprise that some of his fellow contenders are seizing the opportunity to shed their two cents on his breakup with Tran.

Erb took to TikTok on September 4, where he cheekily expressed how he’d warned everyone about Strader from the get-go. The TikTok had a caption where he shared how he tried to bite his tongue and apologized on behalf of all the men as he believed that Tran deserved better. The clip has Erb lip-syncing to audio from SpongeBob SquarePants as he throws evident shade at Strader with some of the onscreen text reading the following:

“Tried to warn everybody how bad this dude was when all I had to do was shut up and let him do it himself.”

Back in a July episode of The Bachelorette, Strader pulled Tran aside for one-on-one time during a group date, resulting in Erb confronting him with a book, Principles for Self Growth. Although Tran did end up sending Erb home, he left her with words of wisdom hinting that some of the contestants weren’t on the show for the right reasons. In the Men Tell All episode, he later revealed that he was referring to Strader, Sam Nejad, and Spencer Conley.

The Bachelorette is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

