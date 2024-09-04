The Bachelorette Season 21 might have come to an end, but the drama surrounding leading lady Jenn Tran is far from over! The Bachelorette finale revealed how Tran’s love story with Devin Strader met its tragic and shocking end. But now, she is calling her former partner out for how he chose to deal with things after breaking up with her.

During the After the Final Rose special, Tran and Strader sat down to talk about their relationship for the first time after calling it quits. During the special, Tran questioned why Strader started following Bachelor Nation alum Maria Georgas right after ending their engagement. Georgas was Tran’s former cast mate on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor and the two of them were allegedly in the running for The Bachelorette Season 21 before Tran was announced as the leading lady.

Tran also expressed how hurt she was about Strader calling their engagement off during a 15-minute phone call. She also questioned why Strader was out clubbing in New York just a few hours after their split. After the host, Jesse Palmer asked Tran what her final words to her former fiance would be, she offered him the following advice:

"I hope that you learn that the weight of your words matters, and that if you're going to promise something, you should be able to fulfill those promises.”

Devin Strader Believes He Failed Jenn Tran

Close

Strader received the final rose from Tran and the two got engaged in Hawai’i. However, things took a turn for the worse when the couple returned home. Tran shared that as soon as filming ended, she felt Strader pulling away and being inconsistent in his efforts to maintain communication with her. During the confrontation on the After the Final Rose special, Strader confessed that he “obviously failed” Tran considering how he broke up with her. However, he took the opportunity to claim that everything he felt for her was real.

When Palmer asked Strader where things went wrong, he confessed that he had his doubts as soon as they were done filming the show. He expressed that Tran knew how he had been feeling all along. “I was regretfully late in letting you know. I can only sit here and take accountability for my shortcomings,” added Strader.

Despite all this, Tran maintained her stance and claimed that while she was ready to spend the rest of her life with her former fiancé, he always had one foot out the door. The Bachelorette shared that it was heartbreaking for her to watch the show as it aired knowing that all the promises Strader made to her had meant nothing to him. However, Strader concluded that he only took a step back because he was holding Tran back from growing as a person.

The final episode of The Bachelorette Season 21 aired on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and the episode is now available to stream on Hulu.

