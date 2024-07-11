The Big Picture Jenn Tran regrets steamy makeouts on The Bachelorette due to family viewing concerns.

The latest Bachelorette Season 21 leading lady, Jenn Tran, is spilling the beans about her experience with the ongoing installment of the dating show. As the first-ever Asian Bachelorette, the pressure is definitely on for Tran, even more so when she knows that her entire family is going to be tuning in. Right before the premiere of The Bachelorette on July 8, 2024, the reality star revealed that she has some regrets over a few “steamy” makeout scenes that we will get to see as her season progresses.

The reality star appeared on the Off The Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe and reflected on how it feels to have millions of people tuning in to watch as her love life unfolds. Tran admitted that while some of her steamy makeouts might cause a stir among her family members, “I think everything happened the way it was supposed to. I think that I regret the steamy makeouts because my family will be watching.”

Jenn Tran Reveals Her Experiences on The Bachelorette

Tran also recalled her time on The Bachelor Season 28 with Joey Graziadei, confessing how self-conscious she was as the cameras followed them around all the time. However, Bristow — who herself was the star of The Bachelorette Season 28 — reassured Tran that the fans were definitely going to love her steamy makeout scenes.

While Tran hit it off with the Season 28 Bachelor lead Joey Graziadei, he eventually proposed to Kelsey Anderson. However, it was soon announced that fan-favourite Jenn Tran would be getting another shot at love as the star of The Bachelorette. As a Vietnamese American, Tran spoke to USA Today and expressed that being the franchise’s first Asian lead feels incredible.

Jenn Tran is the First Asian-American Lead in The Franchise’s 22-Year History

The reality star opened up about how she felt a lack of Asian representation on TV, adding that, “Any time Asians were in the media, it was to fill a supporting character role, to fulfill some sort of stereotype.” Now, after years of never having seen someone like her as a main character on screen, Tran is honored to be a in a position where she will lead her own love story on screen.

However, while speaking to Glamour, the Bachelorette confessed how disheartening it was to see the lack of Asian male representation when she was on The Bachelor. She added that while she can’t speak about the casting process and how decisions are made, Tran wishes that her season of the Bachelorette will inspire other Asians. Following Tran’s comments, the franchise’s producer Bennet Graebner also acknowledged his mistakes, claiming that he hopes the fans will see Jenn’s season and realize that “this is a safe space” when it comes to diversity.

The Bachelorette Season 21 is currently airing every Monday ABC. The episodes and previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

