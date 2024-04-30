The Big Picture New Bachelorette Jenn Tran had a hot air balloon date shot but wasn't able to launch.

A producer revealed balloons usually can't launch over the city.

Details revealed included Jenn filming an interview after the grounded balloon date.

While some things on The Bachelorette are a first, like Jenn Tran's casting. There are plenty of things that stay the same. The viewers of the ABC show hardly see the whole love story that happens due to editing and more. Then there are moments where producers have downright been accused of deceiving the audience.

The physician's assistant is currently filming her season after Joey Graziadei sent her home. It's unclear when season 21 will premiere, but we're already getting some juicy details about filming. We've seen stars in the franchise do some more adventurous activities for dates. Rachel Kirkconnell notably had a crash landing on her sky-diving date with Matt Jones. But some of these dates don't have quite the same stakes. Here is what's rumored about Jenn Tran's upcoming date.

Jenn Tran Hoping To Lift Off on The Bachelorette

A caller said on the Game of Roses podcast that she got word The Bachelorette was filming in Pioneer Square in Seattle. She then found on Reddit that a hot air balloon date was being filmed in a neighborhood called Magnolia. The caller found the location and saw Jenn and her date with Trista Sutter. This is reportedly a regular one-on-one date.

"Jenn and the player bob up and down in the basket as the balloon remains tethered to the ground," the unnamed source said. "We turned to a producer sitting next to us and asked if they're going to launch, and she says that they were too close to the city, so they can't." The producer claimed sometimes they do launch the hot air balloon, but not always.

The caller said she watched the crew set up an interview for the cast. Jenn did the interview after being in the basket. "We watch and listen as a producer reads lines off his phone for Jenn to repeat into the camera," the person claimed. "One line, which was filmed several times to get just right, was, 'I can't believe we were soaring over Seattle."

The person didn't claim to know which man went on the date. Hopefully, the pair had fun even if they didn't get to fly over the city. Jenn has avoided giving spoilers about her season on Instagram. Her last post about the announcement mentioned how important it is to be the first Asian American star.

"Growing up, I never got to see anyone who looked like me lead their own love story on TV," reads the caption of a picture of her at After the Final Rose. "To be able to inspire a generation of people to be proud of their culture is something I’m so grateful for. This opportunity to find love as the Bachelorette is so much bigger than myself, and I am embracing that wholeheartedly." The Bachelorette season 21 premieres in July 2024 and will air on ABC. It will be available to stream the next day on Hulu. The Bachelor franchise can also be streamed on Hulu. Watch on Hulu