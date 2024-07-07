After the almost instant success of The Bachelor, it became very quickly clear that the desire from viewers was to see the odds switched and a woman take the lead role. This materialized in 2003 as The Bachelorette, and the rest, as they say, is history. Initially, the trend was for the runner-up of the previous season of The Bachelor to take the lead role on its sister show, although this would soon become a much looser rule following the series' return after a three-year hiatus.

Now an annual, and sometimes biannual, tradition for ABC, The Bachelorette has become a must-watch for millions who count down the days until a plethora of wannabe romantics attempt to capture the heart of a leading lady. Given its stonewall pop culture status, the show is unlikely to be leaving screens soon, with a twenty-first season officially announced back in February. Filming began on March 28, at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California, making this the first season since season 18 that did not start at the traditional Bachelor mansion. With the season's star promising a shocking and dramatic rollercoaster ride ahead, here is a look at exactly how you can watch and stream The Bachelorette Season 21.

The Bachelorette A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love. Release Date January 8, 2003 Creator Mike Fleiss Cast Chris Harrison , Jesse Palmer Main Genre Reality Seasons 21 Creator(s) Mike Fleiss Production Company Next Entertainment, Telepictures Productions, Greenlight Films Expand

When is 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Coming Out?

Image via ABC

Officially, The Bachelorette Season 21 will premiere on Monday, July 8, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

Is 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Premiering on TV?

Image via ABC

Yes! Just like previous seasons, The Bachelorette Season 21 will officially premiere on ABC. July is an exciting time for fans of ABC, with plenty of hit shows returning alongside The Bachelorette. This includes the likes of the eleventh season of Family Feud on July 9, the tenth season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on July 10, and the third season of Claim to Fame also on July 10. Strap in, ABC lovers, the channel has got you covered this July.

Is 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Streaming Online?

Image via ABC

Once again, for those who cannot catch The Bachelorette live, all episodes will be available to watch the following day on Hulu, joining the eye-catching range of other content already on the platform. For those who do not yet have a Hulu subscription and can't miss out on The Bachelorette's guaranteed drama, Hulu is available for $7.99 per month (or $79.99 per year) on an ad-based plan or $17.99 per month on an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu with ads for just $1.99 per month. You can also grab a Hulu plus Live TV subscription which would give you access to the Season 21 premiere as it airs. Check out the link below for more details on Hulu's pricing structure:

Right now, you can catch up with every season of The Bachelorette on Hulu, which is enough devilishly indulgent content to see you through the rest of the year at least.

Can You Watch 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Without Hulu?

Image Via Disney

If you can't watch it live and also don't have access to Hulu, fear not, as there is still one more option available. On the day following each episode's release, they will be available to stream on ABC On Demand, with this trio of possibilities likely to ensure you never miss a single golden moment from the upcoming Bachelorette outing.

Watch 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Trailer

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The official Bachelorette Season 21 trailer is available to watch above, and showcases fans' first glimpse at the star of the upcoming season, 26-year-old Jennifer "Jenn" Tran. Balanced inside a giant claw machine, with the hopes and dreams of romantic wannabes lying below her, the trailer emphasizes the power that Jenn has within her hands, with the chance to find true love at her very fingertips. A physician assistant student from Hillsdale, New Jersey, Jenn is no stranger to the ABC franchise, having finished in fifth place on the 28th season of The Bachelor featuring Joey Graziadei. On that particular season, Jenn might not have won the heart of Joey, but certainly earned the admiration of the nation, with her casting for this season of The Bachelorette praised by many. Poignantly, Jenn's addition as the star of Season 21 makes her the series' first-ever Asian-American in the lead role, with that record broken for the entire franchise. Hopefully, whilst also finding love, Jenn brings better representation to a reality TV industry that still has some way to come.

Vying for Jenn's heart are twenty-five hapless romantics, each with their own desire to find love. The full cast list reads as follows:

Aaron: 29, Aerospace engineer

Austin: 28, Sales executive

Brendan: 30, Real estate broker

Brett: 28, Health and safety manager

Brian: 33, Aesthetics consultant

Dakota: 27, Sommelier

Devin: 28, Freight company owner

Dylan: 24, Medical student

Grant: 30, Day trader

Hakeem: 29, Medical device salesman

Jahaan: 28, Startup founder

Jeremy: 29, Real estate investor

John: 25, Medical student

Jonathon: 27, Creative director

Kevin: 35, Financial analyst

Marcus: 31, Army Ranger veteran

Marvin: 28, Luxury event planner

Matt: 27, Insurance executive

Moze, 25, Algebra teacher

Ricky: 28, Pharmaceutical representative

Sam M.: 27, Contractor

Sam N.: 25, Entrepreneur

Spencer: 30, Pet portrait entrepreneur

Thomas N.: 31, Retirement advisor

Tomas A.: 27, Physiotherapist

What's the Episode Schedule For 'The Bachelorette' Season 21?

Image via ABC

For long-time lovers of the series, it will come as no surprise to learn that an exact episode count is not yet known for Season 21. This is almost always the case, with all five previous seasons varying in total length. For example, the most recent Season 20 only consisted of nine episodes, whereas Season 19 had a much larger twelve. Exactly how many episodes there may be in Season 21 is anyone's guess, but it won't stop the episode schedule looking something like this: