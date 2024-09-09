ABC's The Bachelorette has been one of America's most beloved reality dating shows since first airing back in 2003. Unlike some other dating competition shows, The Bachelor and The Bachelorette do not get paid any amount of money for winning. Some other dating shows, like Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, include prize money in the last episode for the couple that wins the whole thing. In this case, it is about nothing other than finding love and getting engaged at the end of the experience. Some previous contestants are still going strong, proving that love can exist within reality television. Jojo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers from Season 12 of The Bachelorette are still happily in love. Whereas some other couples, like Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya, called off their engagement in 2022. This show brings a roller coaster of emotions for not only the contestants themselves, but the viewers as well, who feel like they are on a journey with the cast. Unfortunately, for Jenn Tran, Season 21's Bachelorette, it did not go on the route that she had hoped for.

As soon as it was announced that Jenn Tran was going to be the newest Bachelorette, fans were in an uproar. It seemed that everybody was rooting for the fan-favorites of Season 20 of The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei's season, Daisy Kent or Maria Georgas, to be the next Bachelorette. Jenn never even stood a fair chance because, instead of everyone celebrating the fact that she got the role, she had to deal with the whole world publicly posting that they wished the role had been to either Daisy or Maria. After dealing with all of that, Jenn had to deal with being heartbroken as well.

The Heartbreaking Finale

Fans couldn't help but cry with Jenn during the emotional final episode. A tearful Jenn explained that the guy that she chose, Devin Strader, called off the engagement over a text message. Not only is that an extremely shallow move for a man to make, but it is also completely disrespectful to Jenn and her feelings. Devin should have had the decency to speak with her in person and explain that he did not feel that getting engaged was the right choice. During the painful finale, viewers witnessed Jenn reliving what was supposed to be the happiest moment of her life. She sat next to Devin, sobbing while watching the footage of them getting engaged. Devin claimed that he felt that Jenn deserved better than him, and that is why he chose to dump her over the phone, but Jenn was not falling for his manipulation tactics.

"You're out here promoting the show on Instagram, posting memes about Sam and all this stuff. It's like you don't even feel anything. This past month, every Monday night, my heart was broken over and over again. Whereas you don't give a crap. Great old time. And I am heartbroken every Monday night watching the lies that you said to me on TV." Devin then claims that everything he felt for Jenn was real, but Jenn did not want to hear any of it. The tears that were streaming down her face spoke for her. As if the humiliation of admitting to being dumped over a text message and sobbing on live television for millions of people to watch was not enough, Jenn had to deal with immense amounts of hate for being chosen as the next Bachelorette.

Fans Wanted Another Bachelorette

Fans of Joey's season were obsessed with contestant Maria Georgas, and once the buzz of a new Bachelorette was circling social media, everybody was convinced that it was going to be her. She was a fan favorite, everyone loved her, she had a great personality, and was meant for television. But, Maria turned down the role. On Alex Cooper's podcast, "Call Her Daddy," Maria explained that the role of being the next Bachelorette was hers until she said it wasn't. She said that her friends and family and everyone else around her were so excited, but she was not, and that's when she knew that she did not want that role. The role was offered to Daisy Kent as well, who also declined.

So, not only was Jenn the third choice for Season 21, but she had to deal with hate because of that. Maria and Daisy had made their choice to not return to anything relating to Bachelor Nation, and that was not Jenn's fault. Being picked should have been one of the happiest moments of her life, but instead, she was made to feel like she was not good enough to be the first choice, which is so far from the truth. There has been a fan theory going around social media that all the men who signed up for Season 21 only did so because they thought that they would be competing for Maria's love, not Jenn's. During the season finale, Jenn called Devin out for following Maria on Instagram right after he ended the engagement, and Maria was spotted partying in New York City with Jenn's ex, Jeremy Simon. It is not Maria's fault that Devin followed her, and it is not her fault that she personally did not want to be The Bachelorette, but fans could not help but feel awful for Jenn for receiving all this hate for something out of her control.

People tend to forget that while they are watching reality television, they are actually watching real people. Jenn sobbing on national television was a real moment in her life, probably one of the most humiliating and heartbreaking moments for her. She never deserved all the hate she received simply for wanting to go on the show and find love, and she certainly did not deserve to have to sit next to Devin against her will and watch the proposal all over again. That was a cruel moment. She came on this show hoping to find her husband, and instead, left heartbroken. Now all Jenn can do is move on and find better, and she will be living her best life as the newest contestant on the newest season of Dancing with the Stars.

