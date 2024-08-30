Jenn Tran was first introduced to Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Season 28 of The Bachelor, vying for Joey Graziadei's heart. Even though Jenn was a fan favorite, she was eliminated from the competition in Week 7. Then in March 2024, it was announced that Jenn would become the next star of the ABC spin-off series, The Bachelorette. Jenn is yet another example of the fact that when it comes to dating on reality TV, if at first you don't succeed, you can always try again.

Jenn's season on The Bachelorette has been anything but smooth sailing. She has struggled to build a lasting connection, and week-to-week as she whittles down the number of contestants, it has become uncomfortably clear that even she is uncertain of her feelings towards the remaining romantic hopefuls. For instance, fan-favorite contestant Austin Ott felt he wasn't receiving enough attention from the Bachelorette, and exited the series in a self-elimination. Rather than taking the elimination in stride, Jenn was hurt by Austin's choice, leaving her wondering if she would be good enough for any of the remaining contestants.

If the season had a front-runner, it would be Devin Strader, who promoted himself to the role with a strategy of monopolizing Jenn's time whenever possible. Devin's persistence has seemingly enchanted Jenn, as he is now in the final two for next week's finale. However, the other contestant's suspicions surrounding Devin's strategy have left the audience wondering not only who is the true front-runner for her affection, but also whether a lasting connection will be formed at all.

Jenn's Journey on 'The Bachelorette' Was About Self-Discovery

Jenn's roller-coaster journey on The Bachelorette has led to a situation where it is not entirely clear how anyone is feeling going into the finale. Jenn's uncertainty and lack of self-confidence throughout the journey, plus the online rumors circulating about the contestants and the upcoming finale, make for an uncomfortable viewing experience as the season winds down. An ideal dating series has its lead torn between at least two strong choices, and the production's agenda for the season's narrative is well-hidden. Season 21 of The Bachelorette switched this script, having Jenn work through some tough scenarios within the dating pool, leaving less time for her to build lasting connections with other suitors. There is a clear right choice for Jenn at the finale, but it certainly isn't what fans of the franchise might expect.

Jenn's journey as the Bachelorette was about self-discovery rather than strengthening romantic bonds from week to week. Jenn has poured her time into several of the competing suitors this season, and this strategy has shown her courting several toads in the search for her prince. The production also introduced several surprise guests, like Charity Lawson in the August 12 episode. Such visits from Bachelor Nation alums took up precious time Jenn could have spent with the several remaining suitors as she was prepping for Hometown week. As she dated new competitors each week, Jenn slowly revealed that her past had not prepared her to feel comfortable in a healthy relationship. Unlearning toxic patterns has been a theme throughout the season, which Jenn reinforced by framing her experience each week through her choice of Taylor Swift songs that were meant to reflect on her journey.

The theme of rejecting old patterns was reinforced when the producers surprised Jenn with the appearance of her ex-boyfriend in Week 5. Matt Rossi shocked Jenn by appearing on the series and proclaiming his desire to join the competition to win her back. This event allowed Jenn to reflect on her past, rejecting Matt's overtures in order to truly move on from old patterns. However, in rejecting him, Jenn seemed certain that her "future husband" was among the remaining men, despite not having a clear sense of how the contestants were feeling towards her. Jenn's journey has really been about learning to view herself as "enough" and not simply settling for an option she is not certain of.

Jenn Promised a "Shocker" Ending to Season 21

In an interview with E! News before the premiere of Season 21, Jenn promised the season would have a "shocker of an ending." She continued by reflecting that she had surprised herself this season, by choosing an outcome she had not predicted at the beginning of her journey. Jenn observed: "You know, it's not how I saw the journey ending when I first started it. So I'm really excited for everyone to watch that back."

This has led viewers to speculate that either Jenn began the Bachelorette journey prepared to walk away single, or that she did not think she would be accepting a proposal when she signed onto the series. As Jenn told E! News: "I'm definitely happy with the outcome of the season. I think that the way the story played out is exactly the way it needed to play out."

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Comes Down to Devin Strader and Marcus Edward

Jenn spent the dates during the lead-up to Hometown Week bonding with Marcus, who she has attempted to grow closer to on several dates. So far, she has not been successful in breaking through his reserved demeanor, and Marcus ultimately continued to doubt their ability to build a lasting relationship. Despite making it through to next week's finale, it doesn't look hopeful for Marcus to be Jenn's perfect match.

Since the beginning of the season, the series has been dogged by rumors that Jenn chooses Devin and ultimately gets engaged to him. Considering the production's clear agenda to prioritize Devin this season, and his romantic advances that border on love-bombing, it seems likely that an engagement with Devin is on the horizon. But Jenn has also told both Marcus and Devin that she loves them at this point, so technically, both contestants are still in the running to be Jenn's final rose ceremony choice on Season 21.

There Is a Clear Right Choice for 'The Bachelorette' Season 21

Let's go back to Jenn's comments about a "shocker" ending that she could not have predicted. Despite Devin's clear status as the front-runner, his helicopter strategy has made for an uncomfortable viewing experience, causing his intentions to seem questionable and coming across as slightly insecure in his attachment to Jenn. Jenn recently told both contestantrs that she loves them — which would normally be a Bachelorette blessing — but since Devin has been over-eager, where Marcus has been underwhelming in his non-committal stance towards Jenn, it seems like the best choice for her would be to follow through on her Taylor Swiftian journey by not settling for a questionable man and having the courage to wait a little longer for that once in a lifetime love.

The Bachelorette season finale airs Tuesday, September 3, on ABC in the U.S. Past episodes can be streamed on Hulu.

