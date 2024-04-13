The Big Picture Tyler Cameron is off the market and in a new relationship, keeping his love interest's identity a mystery.

The reality star has returned to his hometown to focus on his real estate career, starting a renovation company.

His new Prime Video show, Going Home With Tyler Cameron, documents his journey from bachelor to builder to businessman.

Everyone’s favorite The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron has officially announced that he is off the market! Cameron was a standout cast member on The Bachelorette Season 15 and ended in second place after the season lead Hannah Brown chose Jade Wyatt. After that, Cameron dated quite a few people including models Gigi Hadid and Camila Kendra in addition to his short-lived fling with influencer Paige Lorenze. But it looks like the reality star is giving love a chance once again!

While promoting his new Prime Video show titled Going Home With Tyler Cameron, the heartthrob spilled all the beans about his first relationship in over a year. In an interview with Page Six, Cameron said, “I’d say I’m less floating around in the dating scene, more dating someone.” However, he chose to keep the identity of his new love interest a secret.

That hasn’t stopped his fans from speculating though, and they seem to think that he’s in a relationship with his friend Tate Madden. The two are often spotted in each other’s Instagram posts, and that’s what has fueled the rumors of them being together. In the past, Cameron has also been vocal about wanting to settle down in his hometown, Jupiter, Florida — and Madden checks that box too!

Post ‘The Bachelorette’ Madness, Cameron Wants To Focus on His Real Estate Career

After all the fame he has earned from the world of reality TV, Cameron is ready to slow down. That’s part of the reason why he moved back to Jupiter in 2020 after the unexpected passing away of his mother. According to the reality star, Cameron moved because he wanted to be near his family and fulfill his goal of starting a home construction and renovation company.

That’s also what his new show on Prime is all about. Going Home With Tyler Cameron is a hybrid reality-docuseries that follows Cameron’s journey “from bachelor, to builder, to businessman.” The reality TV star started working on this show ever since he moved back home and has claimed that it was way more challenging than filming The Bachelorette.

In an interview with USA TODAY’s Florida Network, Cameron said,

"This was the hardest thing I've ever done, because you're renovating homes, you're putting your money up, you're putting other people's money up… You're managing clients, you're managing a production team to film it. You're managing a construction team to build it and a design team to put it together. It's just a lot of moving pieces, a lot of moving parts and a lot of personalities to try and blend and keep the harmony."

Catch Cameron in action once again as Going Home With Tyler Cameron premieres on Prime Video on April 18, 2024.

