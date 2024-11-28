The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron gained national recognition when he appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. He’s been making waves on social media recently, particularly because of a story that he had put up on his Instagram handle, which was a screenshot of a chat between him and his current girlfriend.

The problem with putting up this particular Instagram story was that he has over 2 million followers on the platform and it appears as if the story was, put up from a place of “my silly little gf” mindset as a TikTok video from Tess Higgins captions it. The other important bit here is that this particular girlfriend, as confirmed by Higgins, is not a public figure. The exact chat between Tyler Cameron and his girlfriend, featured on his Instagram story, goes with Tyler asking her, and we quote, “Now you’re mad again?” To which, his girlfriend replies the following from a place of love and vulnerability:

“I just don’t understand why anything fun you do you don’t want to do with me. We’ll go to riverside. Have a fun night.”

Now this had come from a place of extreme vulnerability, insecurity, and to make a spectacle of this particular conversation, the way Cameron did, as per fans commenting and even Higgins, was unnecessary. This particular response from the girlfriend was again met with same tone from Cameron’s end, albeit with some additional context. “We’re getting ice cream, are you kidding me?” Cameron added. The tone of this message and the next text “This is a fun moment?” that followed right after from Cameron’s end did not come off well either.

The elephant in the room is that even if it was a healthy moment originating from the chemistry the couple shares behind the curtains, it doesn’t appear so since it was shared on Instagram publicly. All that question mark tone does is make the whole ordeal questionable from multiple ends.

The Caption of the Story Dims Down the Blow But It’s Still a Red Flag

To top it all of, Cameron’s caption of this particular chat screenshot was: “Don’t go on a sweet treat run without your girlfriend… lesson learned.” While this exact statement does show a vulnerable side of Cameron, it still doesn’t change the fact that this whole conversation made him come off controlling. Not to forget that no partner would really appreciate a private moment such as this one being thrown in front of millions of people.

The girlfriend seems to be dealing with an insecurity that might be originating from him being a public figure while she isn’t and, instead of being comforted, it’s almost as if her insecurity is being made fun of publicly. It would’ve been a far more actual cute Instagram post had it showed Cameron comforting his girlfriend right after with a surprise that would actually eliminate those insecurities, if any, instead of sprouting them out like that in the open.

Regardless, Cameron hasn’t yet addressed his comments or made clarifications about the particular upload. For those looking to catch up with The Bachelorette contestant, Cameron is a social media influencer now, as well as a model, and has his own radio show on Amp called Everybody But Me, that airs Tuesdays at 6 PM ET. All The Bachelorette seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the US.

