Everybody always says that your wedding day will be the happiest day of your life. Your emotions will range from pure happiness to nervousness to excitement. It is perfectly normal to go through an emotional roller coaster, and for some people like Kelsey Anderson, it is valid to feel on the sadder side of the scale. Kelsey is currently engaged to The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei, and although their love story is epic, there are some heartbreaking factors when it comes to the wedding.

Kelsey's mother tragically passed away in 2018 due to breast cancer. As a woman, when picturing your big day, you always fantasize about celebrating with the love of your life and your family. For Kelsey, she will have her father, Mark Anderson, there, but her mother will not be there to celebrate her once-in-a-lifetime day. Due to these unfortunate and tragic circumstances, every emotion that Kelsey feels, and will be feeling, is valid.

Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson Are Each Other's Support System

Image via Disney/John Fleenor

Anyone who has watched The Bachelor knows that Joey and Kelsey are madly in love. Joey has even said on Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, that the production had noticed that he was developing strong feelings for Kelsey early on and asked him to give equal attention to the other women. To him, it was always her. "We chose each other every day, and we will continue to do that." Joey then went on to explain how they perfectly balanced each other out and how he knew he was crazy in love with Kelsey, because he would have done anything and everything to make sure their relationship stayed successful. "I love when people bring out a different side of me, and she has always done that." Kelsey was his number-one supporter during his time on Dancing with the Stars — now it is his turn to support her through this process.

Kelsey got emotional during dedication night on Dancing with the Stars. Fans speculated that she and Joey were fighting because she looked glum whenever the camera panned at her. Still, she explained that each dedication made her emotional because she missed her mother. This is a valid and normal response when watching beautiful tributes to loved ones and being reminded of those who have passed. Although the dedication night experience was a tough one for Kelsey, love was still in the air. Joey chose the song "Lose Control" by Teddy Swims to honor Kelsey. This song suits them perfectly; it was Joey's way of letting Kelsey know that he is better when she is around. Based on their experience together throughout The Bachelor, that is obvious. From their moment in the fantasy suite while cooking breakfast together when Joey said, "Waking up this morning, I just cannot stop smiling," to Joey asking Kelsey to repeat saying, "I'm falling for you." These were signs that he would choose her and loved her from the beginning because he never asked any other women to repeat their feelings for him, let alone beam as much as he did around Kelsey.

All Emotions Are Valid

Image via ABC

Kelsey having the courage to open up on social media over such a deep and personal experience shows how genuine of a person she is. Fans of The Bachelor, followers on her social media, and even the fans who followed Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars can relate to losing a loved one. Kelsey sharing her story and preaching that life goes on could help someone else going through a similar experience. Showing emotion and vulnerability is not easy, especially when millions are watching you, but Kelsey is keeping the memory of her mother alive. She is allowed to feel sadness about her mother's passing. It is valid for her emotions towards the wedding to be a mixture of happy and sad — and she can, unknowingly, be helping someone else.

Kelsey is human. Yes, of course, she will be ecstatic to be marrying the love of her life, but that does not mean that she won't be feeling a sense of sadness as well. She will miss her mother on one of the most important days of her life, and rightfully so.

The Bachelor is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

