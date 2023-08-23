The Big Picture Joey Graziadei, the runner-up on The Bachelorette Season 20, will be the next Bachelor, giving him a second chance at love.

Despite getting his heart broken, fans have rallied behind Graziadei, making him a fan favorite and rooting for his success in finding love.

Graziadei is looking for a partner who is genuine, challenges him, and wants to do life together. The Bachelor Season 28 will premiere on ABC next year.

Though he got his heart broken on the latest season of The Bachelorette, Joey Graziadei will be trying his second shot at love, this time as the next Bachelor. According to host Jesse Palmer, the 28-year-old tennis pro will be the star of the 28th season of the dating reality series The Bachelor.

The final episode of The Bachelorette Season 20 highlighted a heartfelt proposal that will surely go down in the franchise's history. Charity Lawson had to make a decision and choose between the top two contestants, Dotun Olubeko and Graziadei. Unfortunately, although Graziadei fought for Lawson's heart until the bitter end, the Bachelorette leading lady chose the former as the "man that [she] can love forever.” And while Lawson and Obuleko's love story was a heartwarming moment in the series (the two previously confirmed that they are still going stronger), fans also felt bad for Graziadei, who did not fail to showcase how sincere he was for Lawson, despite others doubting him. "I want love, bad," he said during the season finale. "This thing has just shown me how badly I want to be with someone else and get an opportunity to share life with them, because that's all I can think of. I just would ask the universe when, when is it going to happen for me?" But that doesn't mean it's the end for the Hawaii-based reality star. Case in point: the 28th season of The Bachelor.

'The Bachelor' Found Its Next Leading Man in Joey Graziadei

Image via ABC

Being honored as the next Bachelor is a "surreal" moment for The Bachelorette's Season 20 runner-up. "It's sinking in very slowly, but I'm trying my best to just stay present, enjoy it, but this is crazy," said Graziadei on the show. "I mean, I'll be the first person to say this is wild. I never expected this at all, didn't know this is what my life is turning at this moment. So yeah, crazy stuff, but I'm excited." On what he wants for his future partner, the 28-year-old reality star added: "Someone that’s just themselves that I can truthfully be a partner with. I want someone that challenges me. I want someone that I can challenge. I just want someone to do life with. I just want someone that's going to be my person."

Graziadei has instantly become a fan favorite since Season 20 started. So, of course, Graziadei going home heartbroken was a sad moment not only for him but for fans as well. Lawson, who chose to give her final rose to Olubeko, told PEOPLE that she wishes Graziadei nothing but the best on his next adventure in finding love. “We saw how much of a lover boy Joey is and how much he wants his person. I do believe that he is going to have no problem finding that. He is an incredible person. We're both rooting for him and rooting for his success.”

The Bachelor Season 28 will premiere on ABC next year.