Star Wars: The Bad Batch has returned for its second season premier, packed full of gorgeous animation, callbacks to Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Dee Bradley Baker. And it’s...fine. It knows how to tell a story and shape a character arc, it has exciting action and visually memorable characters, but like the first season it still lacks depth. The story of Season 1 was slow and meandering, and despite spending 16 episodes with Clone Force 99 the characters still feel flat. The most interesting parts of the season weren’t focused on the show’s main characters, but on the rapidly changing world around them. So maybe the show should've been about that world instead, told through the lens of a sprawling anthology series like The Clone Wars rather than the narrow focus that it ended up with.

The Bad Batch Is the Least Interesting Part of 'The Bad Batch'

Despite being the main characters of the show, Clone Force 99 has remarkably little agency. They spend most of Season 1 protecting Omega (Michelle Ang) from the Empire and doing jobs for Cid (Rhea Perlman), often outright objecting to the idea of taking an active role in their own story. For the most part, they remain largely static as characters, with the main focus of their stories being growing closer to Omega. There’s a small bit of progress toward getting them involved in fighting back against the Empire, but even after the Season 1 finale forced them to watch their home city get destroyed by Imperial forces they’re still just doing mercenary work by the time Season 2 starts.

Far more compelling were the stories that didn’t focus on the Bad Batch. Season 1’s “Replacements” focused on the beginning of the Empire's move away from using Clones, putting Crosshair (the one member of Clone Force 99 who didn’t defect after Order 66) in charge of training the first Stormtroopers. The tension between Crosshair, the new Stormtroopers, the Kaminoans, and Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) was compelling, as all parties struggled to make themselves an essential component of the new Empire. “Devil’s Deal” was another standout episode, which focused entirely on a young Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall) and her family as they navigated the Imperial takeover of Ryloth. Not only was it exciting to see Hera in her youth before the events of Star Wars: Rebels and her father Cham (Robin Atkin Downes) after his appearances in The Clone Wars, the episode also succeeds at making the political aspect of the Empire’s rise compelling. We watch as Ryloth, a planet long-time Star Wars viewers will have some attachment to, is forced to submit to a manipulative and evil force. It's compellingly tragic, especially for fans of Rebels who know where this story will end. It’s reminiscent of what made The Clone Wars so effective, fleshing out different corners the Star Wars galaxy to underline the wide themes and narrative of the show.

'The Bad Batch' Would’ve Made a Fascinating Anthology Show

Which begs the question: why wasn’t The Bad Batch also an anthology show? Much like The Clone Wars, it’s set in a tumultuous era of the Star Wars timeline. The transitional period between the Galactic Republic and the Galactic Empire has a lot of storytelling potential. How does the galaxy handle and respond to such a sudden shift? How does the Empire so quickly establish its regime, to the point that it’s firmly entrenched across the galaxy by the events of Jedi: Fallen Order (set a mere five years after the formation of the Empire) or Solo (set another four years after that)? How did the characters that survived the end of Revenge of the Sith and The Clone Wars navigate this period?

The story of Clone Force 99 and Omega is just one of the dozens of interesting stories that Star Wars could tell in this era, and it could easily have been cut down to a handful of 2-4 episode arcs to sprinkle around the other stories. As it stands, with 15 half-an-hour-long episodes in its first season (plus the 70-minute premiere), the show moves really slowly when it’s being released weekly. Much of Season 1 felt as though the show was killing time between the big plot beats, like the showdown on Bracca or the destruction of Tipoca City. It wouldn’t have been too difficult to trim down the story to make room for something else.

And there’s so much else that could’ve been included. Despite The Clone Wars finally getting a final season in 2020 to wrap up its main story, there are still plenty of threads that could be picked up at this point in the timeline. Maul (Sam Witwer) escaped to rebuild his criminal empire after the events of the Clone Wars finale. Bariss Offee (Meredith Salenger) was last seen being imprisoned in Coruscant shortly before the fall of the Jedi Order. Mandalore was left under the care of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), but as we know from Rebels this arrangement was short-lived, and the Empire quickly moved in to take more direct control. That’s not to mention the potential for expanding on the stories of the Original Trilogy characters. We could’ve seen the earliest days of Darth Vader as he adjusts to his new suit and identity. Or a tense political thriller featuring Bail Organa and Mon Mothma as Imperial Rule began to undermine the power and authority of the Senate. And there are also characters like Hera and Kanan (Freddie Prinze Jr.), who both appeared in Season 1 in minor capacities but could easily have their roles expanded.

The story of what becomes of the Clones once the Clone Wars were over is fascinating, for sure. But it’s far from the only interesting story that The Bad Batch could’ve chosen to tell. Episodes like "Replacements" and “Devil’s Deal” highlight the potential of an anthology show set during this era, and also highlight how maintaining such a strict focus on Clone Force 99 itself limits the show’s potential. While Season 2 brings the promise of appearances from other characters from across the Star Wars universe, including Bail Organa and the Wookie Padawan Gunji, these appearances will be limited to being used to prop up the Bad Batch themselves rather than being allowed to stand on their own. Which wouldn’t have been a problem if they’d just made it an anthology in the first place.