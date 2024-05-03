Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Bad Batch' series finale.

The Big Picture The final flash forward of The Bad Batch limits Omega's story, isolating focus on her and Hunter only.

The darker conclusion fans were hoping for didn't manifest, with the sentimental flash forward conflicting with the series' mature tone.

The Bad Batch presented a unique and thrilling conclusion, despite the flash forwards not aligning with the overall tone of the show.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars introduced a four-part storyline involving an advanced squad of clone troopers known as “The Bad Batch,” who aided Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) and Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) on a critical mission to save the wounded clone Echo. While initially the Bad Batch members seemed to be little more than caricatures of classic war movie characters, the spin-off series of the same name was able to go deeper in its study of warfare and imperialism. The series finale of The Bad Batch offered a satisfying conclusion for the show’s characters, as the clones are finally able to accept a life that isn’t dedicated to fighting.

Like both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, The Bad Batch ends with a flash forward sequence that takes place many years after their last adventure. It’s revealed that the young clone Omega (Michelle Ang) has grown into an ambitious hero with notions of joining the Galactic Civil War against the Empire. The flash forward sequences worked perfectly in the other shows; The Clone Wars solidified the lasting impact that Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) had on Darth Vader, and Rebels teased the future of Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) and the crew of the Ghost. Unfortunately, The Bad Batch’s ending flash forward sequence was in bitter contrast with the tone that the series had already established.

‘The Bad Batch’ Ending Was Already Perfect

The ending flash forward sequence felt particularly obstructive, as The Bad Batch had already delivered one of its most harrowing and emotional episodes to date. Omega’s capture by the villainous Imperial science officer Dr. Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) cast a dark shadow on the entire season. However, the assault on the Imperial science facility on the enigmatic planet of Tantiss featured an inspiring moment of the clones finally breaking free and declaring their independence. Hunter and Wrecker became the leaders that the clones needed to take down their captors, and Crosshair finally proved that he had redeemed himself by heading straight into danger for his brothers. Omega’s arc was handled beautifully; once a target for Imperial experimentation, she finally helps save the other captive children and allows them to escape the clutches of the Stormtroopers.

The action-packed battle on Mount Tantiss was certainly intense, as it managed to tie in both the Zillo Beast and a surprise appearance by Governor Tarkin in order to heighten the stakes. However, the clones’ final moments on Pabu served as a perfectly ambiguous ending. It’s left unclear where exactly the former Bad Batch members will go next, as Echo appears to be heading on a new mission that will reunite him with Rex. Hunter, Crosshair, and Wrecker appear to be intent on taking a backseat from the conflict and allowing others to fight; given that they were bred for combat, it only makes sense that they would want a break from danger. Hunter suggests that the clones can now do “whatever they want,” leaving it left to the viewer to determine what that means. Unfortunately, the flash forward seems to confirm that, despite his initial promises, Hunter is still willing to help the Rebel Alliance if they ever call upon him.

‘The Bad Batch’ Series Finale Limits Omega’s Story Going Forward

The most unusual aspect of The Bad Batch’s flash forward sequence is that it isolates the show’s focus to just Omega and Hunter. Although their relationship is a powerful one, it’s also arguably one of the least dynamic. The bond that forms between Omega and Crosshair is far more interesting, given that they were previously at odds with one another. Cutting out the other clones from the final flash forward conflicts with The Bad Batch’s themes of fellowship and equality. The series frequently highlighted that no member of the squad was more important than another; while it would have been interesting to see how Wrecker has acquitted himself on Pabu or if Crosshair was able to cope with his post-traumatic stress disorder, The Bad Batch avoids these potentially interesting detours in favor of a more predictable moment between Omega and Hunter.

It’s unclear where the Star Wars animated universe will go next, but the ending scene limits the character arc for Omega moving forward. Given her force sensitivity, it’s more than likely that Lucasfilm would be interested in bringing Omega back for another project that teams her up with other force users. However, the flash forward seems to sum up Omega’s experiences in one corner of the timeline by confirming that she spent years with her brothers on Pabu before joining the Rebel Alliance. This cuts out a healthy period of her life in which other storytellers could have taken some more surprising direction.

‘The Bad Batch’ Needed a Darker Conclusion

While The Clone Wars was certainly geared at more general audiences, it's hard to imagine that The Bad Batch is made exclusively for younger fans. With its disturbing introspection into Emperor Palpatine’s evil plans and the deaths of some of its main characters, The Bad Batch was a much more mature Star Wars series that felt closer in tone to Andor. The heartfelt flash forward was a little too sentimental for The Bad Batch, as it confirmed that the status quo hadn’t significantly changed as a result of the series’ events. While the series didn’t necessarily need to kill off another character in order to indicate its gravity, the overt attempt to evoke the viewers’ heartstrings felt incongruous with the more gritty tone that the previous seasons had created.

The Bad Batch is one of the stronger Star Wars projects of recent years, and in general, the finale offered a thrilling and surprising conclusion to a unique chapter of the universe. The failings of The Bad Batch’s flash forward shouldn’t detract from the show’s success — the series tied into the larger franchise while telling a story that was entirely independent.

