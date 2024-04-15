Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 3.

The Big Picture The Bad Batch Season 3 showcases Emperor Palpatine's cloning experiments, revealing his sinister plan has been in the works for over three decades.

The series delves into the tragedy of the clones, showing their victimization and the Empire's cruel treatment of innocent children.

By introducing Dr. Royce Hemlock, a cold-hearted scientist, The Bad Batch creates one of the saga's best villains with deep moral conflict.

One of the greatest strengths of the Star Wars animated programming has been the shows’ ability to fill in the gaps in between theatrical installments in the franchise, giving the entire saga a greater sense of continuity. Star Wars: The Clone Wars helped flesh out the actual “war” that had only briefly been touched upon between the last two installments in the prequel trilogy, and Star Wars: Resistance helped develop the new Galactic Civil War that predated the events of the sequel trilogy. The period of time between the original and prequel trilogy is not an unheralded era, as projects such as Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and Star Wars Rebels have all tackled this period. However, The Bad Batch has been able to address one of the most confusing aspects of Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker and turn it into a compelling storyline.

'The Bad Batch' Reveals Emperor Palpatine's True Clone Timeline

The Rise of Skywalker was hailed as a significant creative failure that turned away from the bold creative decisions made by writer/director Rian Johnson in the previous installment in favor of an overtly safe, predictable “return to form” that left few feeling satisfied. While the decision to cut down the screen time for fan-favorite character Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran) and the last minute redemption of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) were certainly distressing, the most egregious sin of The Rise of Skywalker was the last minute resurgence of Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine. To quote Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron, “somehow Palpatine returned,” and yet the revitalization of the franchise’s most recognizable force of evil was treated with little pomp and circumstance.

On a narrative level, bringing back Palpatine was a disappointingly “safe” way of relying upon an established antagonist instead of inventing anything new. The reveal of his survival also meant that the sacrifice made by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi held less weight. However, the logic of Palpatine returning through a series of cloned bodies was never introduced prior to The Rise of Skywalker. While obviously it had been established that Palpatine had played an important part in the inception of the Clone Army in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, the transfer of his consciousness to a younger body was never fleshed out in any detail. Attempts to explain the details of how his lineage continued only ended up raising more questions than it answered.

However, The Bad Batch showed the origins of Palpatine’s cloning experiments through the storyline focused on Mount Tantiss. The secret Imperial facility is where Palpatine’s latent science unit performs a series of radical tests on young clones now that the former cloning facility on Kamino has been destroyed. The reveal suggests a greater foresight on Palpatine’s part; it makes sense that the most ruthless and selfish Sith Lord of all time would be thinking about how to extend his reign from the moment that he first took over the Galactic Senate. This is proven further with his obssession over his former Master, Darth Plagueis the Wise's ability to influence midi-chlorians to create life. Luck may have been on his side, but Palpatine’s return to prominence in The Rise of Skywalker is revealed to be a plan that was over three decades in the works.

‘The Bad Batch’ Shows the Victimization of the Clones

While it’s nice to see that Dave Filoni and the creative team behind The Bad Batch are helping to break down the logic behind the sequel trilogy’s most confusing moments, it should not be the job of the Disney+ shows to exclusively retcon the last few film installments. The third season of The Mandalorian took a creative dip when it attempted to tie in Grogu and Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) to the origins of the First Order. However, Palpatine’s cloning experiments in The Bad Batch are fundamentally linked to the main storyline. Since Omega (Michelle Ang) is considered a high profile target for Palpatine’s experiments because of her “high M-count,” it’s up to Hunter, Wrecker, Crosshair, and Echo to lead a mission to save her.

By showing how Omega’s body has become a commodity needed to extend Palpatine’s lifespan, The Bad Batch is able to delve deeper into the tragedy of the cloning programs. The clones themselves had no knowledge that they would be tools in the rise of the Empire, nor did they have any choice of having a life dedicated to military duty. It appears that the majority of the original clones of Jango Fett that were introduced in The Clone Wars have now been retired in favor of the new recruits that are seen in Rebels and the original Star Wars trilogy. However, the revelation that Palpatine is willing to experiment with innocent children indicates that the Empire still view the clones to be a secondary species that they can treat in whatever cruel fashion they see fit.

‘The Bad Batch’ Introduced One of the Saga’s Best Villains

Although the return of Ian McDiarmid’s voice as Palpatine helps the series tie in to the larger saga, The Bad Batch could not overly rely on a villain whose destiny is already set in the later films. However, the introduction of his cloning programs allowed The Bad Batch to introduce Dr. Royce Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson), a cold-hearted doctor who becomes chief of Palpatine’s Imperial Science Division. Hemlock’s weaponization of science makes him squarely opposed to The Bad Batch on moral grounds — Clone Force 99 is trying to ensure that the other clones have their consciousness restored, Hemlock seems to have no empathy for his “test subjects.”

While The Clone Wars was ostensibly aimed at generating interest in the franchise among younger viewers, The Bad Batch has taken Star Wars animation in a far darker direction by showing the true consequences of fascism and discrimination. Although the ties to The Rise of Skywalker are a welcome means of bridging the gap between live-action and animation, the series itself has succeeded on its own merit.

