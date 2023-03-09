Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 Episode 11 of The Bad Batch.The Bad Batch’s last week's episode “Metamorphosis” finally returned to the mysterious Imperial base from the final moments of the first season. Throughout the episode, we learn that the Imperial scientists on the base are working on some mysterious cloning project. They’re also attempting to coerce Nala Se (Gwendoline Yeo) into working on some mysterious project, one that likely involves cloned Zillo Beasts like the one that Clone Force 99 encountered during the episode. But most importantly, the show finally gave us a name for this facility, and it has a lot of implications for not just The Bad Batch but for The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka show as well.

What is Mount Tantiss?

Image via Disney

Mount Tantiss is not a new idea for Star Wars. It originated in the now non-canon Legends Continuity, created by Timothy Zahn in his 1991 book Heir to the Empire (and its sequels Dark Force Rising and The Last Command, together referred to as the Thrawn Trilogy). Located on the planet Wayland, the mountain was the home of one of the Emperor’s secret storehouses. It held a wealth of dark artifacts, but most importantly it stored thousands of cloning cylinders that Grand Admiral Thrawn used to create a new Clone Army to crew his fleet when he went to war against the New Republic in Heir to the Empire and its sequels.

In the current canon, Mount Tantiss seems to be fulfilling a similar function. The Bad Batch has established it as the heart of the Empire’s earliest attempts at establishing a cloning program. The Season 1 finale “Kamino Lost” showed the Empire relocating the remains of the Kaminoan cloning program to the facility. “Metamorphosis” continues to show the Empire consolidating its cloning projects under one roof, as it ships in the Zillo Beast clones that have been a personal project of the Emperor since the early days of the Clone Wars. Given The Bad Batch’s focus on the impact of the rise of the Empire on Clones, it seems likely that the show will continue to develop the facility, especially as the new villain Royce Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) seems likely to be coming for Omega (Michelle Ang) after the events of “Metamorphosis.”

Mount Tantiss Could Be Setting Up Something Huge

Image via LucasFilm

The choice to adapt Mount Tantiss from the Legends expanded universe should be particularly exciting for fans of The Mandalorian. “Chapter 12: The Siege” featured an Imperial base on Nevarro that was secretly using Grogu’s blood in what appeared to be an experiment intended to create force-sensitive clones. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his allies came across cloning cylinders with mangled humanoid bodies inside, as well as a message from Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi) that explained the problems the experiments were facing. It doesn’t feel like a stretch to assume that the cloning project in The Mandalorian developed out of the one we’re seeing in The Bad Batch, especially when Pershing’s uniform looks very similar to Doctor Scalder’s (Helen Sadler) in the latter show and the insignia on his shoulder is inspired by the one worn by Clone soldiers on Kamino in Attack of the Clones.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian also featured Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) on a quest to find Grand Admiral Thrawn that spun out of the events of the series finale of Star Wars: Rebels. At the end of that show, Thrawn (voiced by Lars Mikkelsen) was launched into deep space by a pod of Purrgil (like the ones seen in The Mandalorian’s Season 3 premiere), removing him from the galaxy during the events of the Original Trilogy but leaving the door open for his return. The fact that The Mandalorian mentioned him in Season 2 indicates that that return is coming, and The Bad Batch choosing to bring Mount Tantiss back into the canon offers some hints as to what form that return might take. It seems likely that the Thrawn Trilogy might provide a template for the story Star Wars plans to tell with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn during the era of The Mandalorian, with cloning playing a big role. But for as big as an adaptation of the fan-favorite Thrawn trilogy would be, that doesn’t seem to be the only goal of this overarching cloning narrative.

Is Star Wars Finally Going to Explain How Palpatine Returned?

Image via Disney+

The return of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in The Rise of Skywalker was one of many problems fans had with the much-maligned film. It felt like it came out of nowhere, adding nothing to the story other than replacing Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis) as the primary villain of the trilogy. Yes, his return has been explained in some of MARVEL’s recent Star Wars comics and the various guidebooks and the like, but for fans that stick to the films and Disney+ series, his return still feels like it came out of nowhere.

Mount Tantiss and The Mandalorian seem poised to fix that. Both series are establishing a narrative of the Empire attempting to master cloning technology for currently unspecified nefarious purposes. While The Bad Batch is exploring the start of these experiments, The Mandalorian is exploring their endpoint--attempting to create force-sensitive clones, ones like those we see in the Sequel trilogy in the form of Snoke and Palpatine. Is Star Wars retroactively building up to the return of Palpatine? On one hand, this could cover up one of the most substantial weak spots with the Sequel Trilogy but it does so the cost of directly connecting one of Disney’s best-received Star Wars projects to one of its worst-received.

Either way, Mount Tantiss will likely show up in the upcoming seasons of The Mandalorian or Ahsoka, almost certainly in conjunction with the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. This may not be a super explicit connection, and it may not build too directly on The Bad Batch to keep from confusing viewers who haven't watched both. But the connections are building up, and it's only a matter of time until we find out what they're building to.