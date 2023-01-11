Love it or hate it (and most people loved it), Andor was unlike anything that the Star Wars franchise has put out before. We've always known that the Empire had to be defeated, but we're only just learning just how bad life under the Empire got. We're finding out why people who would otherwise prefer to stay off the Empire's radar chose instead to dedicate their lives to fighting it. Andor explored just how much the Empire took away from the galaxy, and how there's no escaping it, no matter how far its residents tried to run. Fans of the show can't wait for Season 2 of Andor to come around, but in the meantime, Disney+ has given us the perfect follow-up to Andor with Season 2 of The Bad Batch.

Many Themes in Andor and The Bad Batch Overlap With One Another

Image via Disney+

There are a lot of obvious differences between The Bad Batch and Andor — the former was created specifically with children in mind as the audience, spinning straight out of the success of The Clone Wars. However, there is enough overlap between the two shows — especially in Season 2 so far — that make for a smoother transition between shows.

Though The Bad Batch is set roughly fifteen years before Andor even begins, they are both set during one of the most significant but least explored eras of the Star Wars universe -- the Dark Times, when the Empire ruled supreme. Every Star Wars story is defined either by how it leads up to this era (like the Prequel trilogy and Clone Wars) or how it leads away from it (like The Mandalorian and the latter two trilogies of the Skywalker Saga), but it's only now that we're getting more of a focused look on the Dark Times themselves with shows like Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor and, of course, The Bad Batch (though it's important not to forget the work done by Star Wars Rebels in establishing the events of this era as well).

Andor was a deep dive into just how far-reaching the Empire's grasp was, and how it infiltrated every layer of society — from the upper class on Coruscant to the Outer Rim planets just hoping to get by unnoticed. We heard Nemik (Alex Lawther) preach endlessly about how the Empire sought to erase culture, and individualism — and we saw high-ranking Imperial Officers admit to doing just that in the safety of their bunkers. The Bad Batch shows us the early days of the Empire's enforced policies -- the establishment of a brand new, universal currency that invalidated all others and made the citizens dependent on the Empire for the most basic of necessities. In Season 2, Episode 2, "Ruins of War", we see Tech (Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the clones), a lifelong soldier, consider for the first time ever that cultures exist beyond the causes they collectively fought for — and why trying to preserve what remains of those cultures is so important.

Image via Disney+

We also see a parallel between Hunter and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) beginning to form. All Hunter wants is to lie low, to pull off heists that can pay for him and his loved ones to be safe, and to keep out of any Empire business — just Cassian tried to do. But, as Echo argues, there are fewer and fewer places in the galaxy left where the Empire is not making its influence felt. Sooner or later, the Bad Batch is going to find their backs up against the wall, and it's better for them to try and join the rebellion than to wait for that moment to arrive.

While Andor revolved around its examination of corrupt bureaucracies, The Bad Batch has a surprising amount of bureaucratic maneuvering involved in what's meant to be a children's show. The very existence of the Bad Batch is a thorn in the side of Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal), who murdered one of his own generals just to be able to falsify any reports of their survival that would make him look bad. A fresh-faced Imperial Officer whose ambition makes him a persistent threat to the show's titular characters? That sounds awfully familiar.

There is, of course, another thing that ties Andor and The Bad Batch together that is not immediately obvious. None of the characters from The Bad Batch have appeared in Star Wars Rebels, or indeed, any Star Wars story set after The Bad Batch. Add to that we already know how Cassian Andor's story ends, and the one thing both shows have in common seems to be this: their protagonists are all doomed.

RELATED: ‘The Bad Batch’ Would’ve Worked Better as an Anthology Show

How Differences in Tone Make For a Perfect Follow-Up

Image via Disney+

As hopeful as Andor's final message was, the fact remained that the show was bleak. It also leaned more heavily on intrigue than on the kind of action that Star Wars viewers have come to expect — aside from one unforgettable space fight sequence, Andor cared more for the political complications that its characters were trapped in than it cared about putting the "War" in Star Wars. It cared little for spectacle, and while that was the right choice, the splashes of color, humor, and all-out action that The Bad Batch Season 2 opens with is a refreshing change of pace.

The visuals on The Bad Batch are stunning, and a step up from what we've seen in Season 1. The Star Wars animated series has always managed to bring a sense of wonder and magic back to the galaxy that the live-action features rarely match up to. It's a funner, friendlier, and more optimistic show -- a recharge for viewers who needed a break from the seriousness of Andor. Despite having less time per episode, The Bad Batch leaves a lot more room for heartwarming moments as its characters learn from each other, and grow — something that Andor used sparingly. All in all, The Bad Batch is a comfort watch of a series relative to the extreme tenseness of Andor. As bad as things are under the Empire, there's still plenty of fun to be had, episode by episode.

Andor and The Bad Batch both have different aims, different core audiences, and wildly different styles of storytelling. At the heart of it all, though, Star Wars is still Star Wars, and never have two series come out so close together that are so different on the surface, while still having enough connective tissue underneath to be exploring the same themes. If you're a Star Wars fan feeling a certain emptiness in the wake of Andor's season finale, there's no better show to watch right now then The Bad Batch — and it's just getting started.