Though it's technically an ensemble piece, the cast of Star Wars: The Bad Batch has always been fairly small, with Dee Bradley Baker doing quintuple duty (at the very least) as the adult, male clones and Michelle Ang playing their young charge, the unaltered female clone Omega. However, Disney+ recently announced that the cast is getting just a little bigger with the addition of comedian Wanda Sykes, who will guest star in Season 2 as the mysterious Phee Genoa.

Not much is known about Phee, who made her debut in the second trailer for the new season. She was spotted in Cid's (Rhea Pearlman) office, referring to Clone Force 99 as a "top team." Given that the squad seems to still be running missions for Cid, it's likely Phee is a prospective client who needs something done, and only the combined skills of Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech and Omega can get the job done.

In addition to the casting announcement, Disney+ also released the airdates for the entire season, which we now know is set to run for 16 episodes between January 4 and March 29. Those who are fast with math will notice that that's only 13 weeks, meaning Season 2 will feature three weeks of double episodes. The first and last week having double episodes seems like a natural choice, but it's the decision to show the seventh and eighth episodes together that has me most curious. For those keeping score at home, this also means The Bad Batch Season 2 will overlap with Season 3 of The Mandalorian for 5 weeks.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'The Bad Batch' Season 2 Surprise Trailer Drops on Disney+

Also released was a brand-new poster for the season, which features Omega in pride of place at the top, wielding her Zyggerian energy bow, with Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and Tech below. Noticeably absent from the poster is their lost brother Crosshair, who at the end of Season 1 revealed that he'd had his inhibitor chip removed on his own, and chose to side with the Empire anyway. If the new trailer is any indication, this question of Imperial loyalty will continue to arise this season.

Rad Rau and Jennifer Corbett serve as showrunners forThe Bad Batch, with Rau also serving as supervising director and Corbett as head writer. The two also executive produce the series alongside Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, and Carrie Beck.

The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres January 4. Check out the new poster and release schedule below:

Image via Disney+

January 4: Episode 201 “Spoils of War” & Episode 202 “Ruins of War”

January 11: Episode 203 “The Solitary Clone”

January 18: Episode 204 “Faster”

January 25: Episode 205 “Entombed”

February 1: Episode 206 “Tribe”

February 8: Episode 207 “The Clone Conspiracy” & Episode 208 “Truth and Consequences”

February 15: Episode 209 “The Crossing”

February 22: Episode 210 “Retrieval”

March 1: Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”

March 8: Episode 212 “The Outpost”

March 15: Episode 213 “Pabu”

March 22: Episode 214 “Tipping Point”

March 29: Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99”