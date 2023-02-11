Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers from Season 2 Episode 8 of The Bad Batch.The Bad Batch continues the clone-centric story of The Clone Wars by focusing on Clone Force 99. The "defective" group each has abilities that set them apart from the "regs," which creates a unique dynamic for the group. Despite all being voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, the individuality of each member of the Bad Batch makes the show what it is, as it relies on the ensemble cast rather than one specific character. Yet Clone Force 99 has gotten smaller. With Crosshair siding with the Empire, the Bad Batch is not as large as it once was, though Crosshair does get the focus of an occasional episode. Season 2, Episode 8, "Truth and Consequences," saw the Bad Batch's numbers decrease again when Echo decided to take a different path. Though he and the rest of the Bad Batch part ways as friends, it's still saddening to see one of the lead characters depart, especially without a proper send-off. He may have been the last (Besides Michelle Ang's Omega) to join the Bad Batch, but Echo was introduced to the audience long before the rest. In his farewell episode, Echo's arc was sidelined in order to focus on the issues the clones face in the Empire and the politics of it all. Though the episode was fascinating, Echo should have had a larger role.

Why Did Echo Leave The Bad Batch?

Echo has long felt like the Bad Batch should be doing more. Since discovering that Rex is alive and working against the Empire, Echo wanted to join him. But the Bad Batch agreed that their responsibility was to protect Omega, and with the Empire believing them dead, they planned to lie low. Smuggling for Cid (Rhea Perlman) is not where any of them want to be, but they have to make money and stay off the Empire's radar. Echo has expressed his desire to do more several times. It got a small focus in the two-episode season premiere when he tried to convince Hunter that Omega isn't the only one who needs their help. Echo wanted to use the money from Dooku's war chest to fight the Empire instead of hiding from them. In the second episode, he rants to Tech about how the Empire grows stronger while they do nothing. He longs to do more, but the rest of the Bad Batch is focused on saving Omega. Echo doesn't resent that, but he realizes that Omega has no chance if the Empire remaining in control. But since then, the Bad Batch has been too busy to discuss this issue.

At the beginning of "Truth and Consequences," Echo discusses his past with Omega, saying the Bad Batch was where he fit in and where he was needed. Later, Echo looks guilty when Rex briefly comments about having difficulty finding help. But otherwise, the topic isn't addressed until the conclusion. Though he clearly discussed it with Hunter, Tech, and Wrecker, the audience and Omega are unaware that Echo is leaving until they are boarding the ship. Echo's decision to go with Rex instead of the Bad Batch is in character, especially considering Echo has known Rex longer than the other members of the Bad Batch. But his farewell was sudden, rather than giving him any time to wrestle with the decision in the episode or even elaborating on Rex's need for help. When Omega gave a tearful goodby, Echo assured her he would be back, and he should be. The character has wanted to do more for a long time, but his decision to leave did not get the emphasis Echo deserves.

Echo's History

Echo's first introduction is in The Clone Wars Season 1, Episode 5, "Rookies," when he and a handful of other clones are stationed on a remote moon that is attacked. After heavy losses and a narrow victory, Echo and his friend, Fives, join the 501st division with Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter). Throughout The Clone Wars, Echo is seen at various times of his life, from completing his training on Kamino with the rest of the Domino Squadron to his rise to an elite ARC trooper. On a rescue mission in The Clone Wars Season 3, episode 19, "Counterattack," Echo is caught in an explosion and seemingly killed. In truth, he survives and is captured by Separatists, as he is injured and unable to resist. He is turned into a cyborg and forced to work for the Separatists, but Rex recognizes the strategies that the droids are using under Echo's direction, leading him to find Echo with the help of Clone Force 99 in The Clone Wars' final season. Though weak and no longer the same clone he once was, Echo is reunited with his old friend. Yet he decided to join the Bad Batch because he isn't truly a reg anymore.

Is This The End?

Image via Disney

With Echo alive, this may not be the end of his story, but his leaving the Bad Batch will at least mean his part is reduced. Hunter left the door for him to return, and Echo promised Omega that he will. Perhaps he will only be absent for a brief time. Yet Echo has wanted to fight the Empire for a long time, and a lot must happen before the Empire is beaten. It would take something big to drive Echo out of the fight, though the rest of the Bad Batch could join him instead. Echo's departure seems pretty final, though it should have gotten a larger focus in the episode. But as a member of the Bad Batch, Echo may receive solo episodes similar to Crosshair. While Echo may not be a regular appearance anymore, he will certainly show up on occasion, like Rex. But as his role is to be decreased, it's a shame he didn't get a proper sendoff. Echo is more familiar to fans than any other member of the Bad Batch, and writing him off is a mistake. Echo's story has been a rollercoaster, and if this is it, he should have gotten a better conclusion.