With the return of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, fans will get a chance to catch up with everyone's favorite family of misfit clones just trying to make it by in the early days of the Galactic empire. But as Palpatine's power grows stronger, and the galaxy slides further and further from the Republic it once was, the titular Bad Batch must decide what role they want to have in things going forward.

In interviews with Collider's own Maggie Lovitt, series stars Michelle Ang, who plays young unaltered clone Omega and Dee Bradley Baker, who plays Bad Batch members Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech, and their former squad brother Crosshair (as well as every other adult male clone in the series) weighed in on what the growing influence of the Empire means for a group who have never really had a fixed place in the system before.

For Baker, this growing threat is what the whole season hinges on. "The key thesis of the season to me is that the Empire is growing bigger and there's nowhere to run or hide," he said, before going on to say that it affects the whole group, saying:

"And that plays out for Omega as it does for the Bad Batch, as it does for Crosshair. And so these are the larger realities of the Star Wars cannon that are locking into place and coming into play, and it's spectacularly great Star Wars as far as I'm concerned. I just love it."

Even for Ang, reflecting on what Omega comes to learn in Season 2 inevitably ties back into the Empire, and how it perceives the role of clones in the new power structure:

I think it was a little bit there in season one, and it gets developed more in season two, but this idea of free will and choice coupled with identity. I think season two is a lot about understanding who she is as an individual, but also she becomes very strongly focused on her people, her brothers, how others in the empire view clones. And I think she takes that and takes it on board quite strongly and wants to advocate for them as a race with rights.

It's this view, Ang says, that radicalizes Omega, and makes her — like so many other young people before her — realize that the world and the system they live in isn't fair.

[s]he's got really strong ideas of what family should feel like and look like and how they should sort of be. And I think the realities of being in this particular world and this particular universe means that sometimes that can't play out as to how she as a young adolescent wants that to be. So, she has to deal with a more complicated ... I guess she's realizing that the way her idealism comes up against challenges and she has to really figure out how to work through that.

How the Bad Batch and Omega Learn in Different Ways

For Baker, though, the family dynamic of the Bad Batch seems a lot more inward-focused, with Omega learning from the others and vice-versa, with the growth naturally informing how they make do in this new Imperial landscape.

A lot of what The Bad Batch has to learn, I think it's interesting because they're really sort of their own offshoot individual branch that run at things in a more improvisational manner, and now they're thrown into a situation that is exponentially more improvisational than ever before where they don't even know where their money's coming from, I mean, they're always on the move. They're not following anyone's orders, really. They're kind of gun for hire, free contractors running missions. And then they have Omega a child in their midst now who wants to have a family and sees them and their ship as home and family, and they have a lot to learn, it turns about, from her. From her improvisational open-hearted stance towards the universe and towards what is fair and what is just and isn't. And that she has a lot to teach them, as children often do. They have a lot to teach a grownup. And so they're both learning from each other under these increasingly challenging conditions. On the other side, you've got Crosshair now among the Empire and is doing what he thinks is the right thing and, well, he has his own education to play out.

The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on January 4.