The Bad Batch Season 2 started off strong but during its run, the show faced plenty of problems. With only nine episodes so far, the season has had more than enough filler episodes. The series is meant to tell the story of clones during the rise of the Empire. While Season 1 centers on when the Empire did on Kamino, the clone trooper's home world, Season 2 shifts focus to the wider galaxy. Yet Season 2 has been bogged down by distractions. Following the enhanced Clone Force 99 (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) as they protect their newest member, Omega (Michelle Ang), the show has spent more time on the team's side missions rather than the plight of clones as a whole. The team is constantly working for Cid (Rhea Perlman) on side missions that do not affect the large plot. It makes the series feel more episodic because this plot is perpetually the same.

While a few unconnected episodes are understandable, The Bad Batch's filler episodes have gotten excessive. Now the season is more than halfway over, and yet there have been little advancements in the overarching plot. The characters still seem to be asking each other what they should do next, but they come to no definitive decision. They are too distracted by unnecessary quests to make a solid plan. It's a shame that the show can't figure out what to do, as the characters are as lovable as ever.

Where is the Overall Plot?

Little to nothing consistently moves the plot forward. The Season 2 episode premiere of "Spoils of Way" and "Ruins of War" set up a story. They showed Echo coming into conflict with Hunter about how the team should be doing more to fight the Empire after the destruction of Kamino. Meanwhile, Hunter wanted to focus on protecting Omega. However, this argument wasn't resolved. These episodes also showed Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) covering up his actions on Kamino by killing the clone, Captain Wilco, who began to be suspicious. Since then, the episodes that have progressed the plot the most are the ones that the Bad Batch isn't in.

Episode 3, "The Solidarity Clone," is a solo Crosshair episode where he goes on a mission to oppose a Separatist planet resisting Empire control. Crosshair works with Commander Cody, who is starting to question the Empire's orders. However, Crosshair stands firm in his belief that good soldiers follow orders. The episode shows the life of clones under the Empire and once again pits them against battle droids to explore the power of choice. Episode 3 does a lot to further the clone plot, but none of the members of the Bad Batch appeared besides Crosshair (if he still counts).

Episode 7, "The Clone Conspiracy," and episode 8, "Truth and Consequences," tell one story, focusing on the Imperial Senate as Senator Chuchi (Jennifer Hale) attempts to argue for clone rights. It sheds light on a coverup conspiracy that claims Kamino was destroyed in a natural disaster rather than on the Empire's orders. With the Bad Batch only appearing for the second part, the episode focuses on the government and its corruption as it mistreats the clones. Episode 8 picks up Echo's plot from the beginning of the season when he makes the choice to leave the Bad Batch and fight the Empire with Rex.

These plot-based episodes total five out of the nine released so far. With only seven episodes left in the season, the plot needs to advance quickly. The problem isn't that filler episodes exist but that, at this point, they make up half the season. Some others have included some interesting side adventures but have little to do with the overall story. A couple of filler episodes are fine as long as they fulfill something. They can grow the characters, focus on their relationships, or even work to explain their state of mind. Episode 9, "The Crossing," had a heavy character focus as the bad batch dealt with Echo leaving to join Rex. Specifically, it explored the relationship between Omega and Tech, who don't team up often. Similarly, episode 6, "Tribe," didn't do much as far as plot advancement, but it brought them into direct conflict with the Empire and emphasized Hunter's desire to give Omega a childhood. While these episodes were filler, they can be excused for major character development. However, the side plots where the characters go on truly pointless missions and learn nothing are getting old.

The Problem of Cid

Another problem with this season is Cid. While the Bad Batch does missions for her regularly, she never shows any character development. These missions change, but the plot is always the same. Each time it goes wrong, the Bad Batch finds a way to save the day, bailing Cid out. And she realizes how lucky she is to have them on her side. But the next time she appears, she's back to manipulating them. In episode 9, the Bad Batch asks her for help after they are stranded while on a mission for her, and she refuses. Tech reminds her of everything they did for her (the list is long,) and she agrees to try but is still flippant. Cid's inability to learn from her mistakes makes the series feel episodic and stagnant. Cid and her greediness hold the Bad Batch back, distracting them from doing anything else. Without Cid's constant stream of missions that never get the character's anywhere, the Bad Batch would be able to decide on an overall goal, which would help move things along.

It Feels Different from Season 1

While Season 1 had similar issues, the Kamino plot kept it moving. Season 2's overarching plot isn't developing fast enough. Where the beginning of Season 1 introduced Omega, had Crosshair side with the Empire, showed Order 66 from the Bad Batch's perspective, and forced the characters to learn how to take care of a child, Season 2 has had very little to do. This throws off the pacing because it necessitates a more consistent plot than The Bad Batch has. The constant distraction of Cid, treasure hunting, or whatever else detracts from the larger themes. Season 2 started off strong but needs to get back on track by focusing on the fate of clones and the Empire's mistreatment of them. With a few great character moments and an interesting (if sparse) plot, Season 2 hasn't been a total disappointment. Despite its problems, there is hope for the second season if the show can get out of its rut and remain focused on a single goal for the remaining episodes.