This year’s Star Wars Celebration has revealed details about both new and returning projects set in a galaxy far, far away, and today was no exception. One of Star Wars’ biggest animated projects, The Bad Batch, was celebrated at its own panel today, and along with premiering a new trailer for season two, set to premiere this fall, the panel also showed off an exclusive clip from the upcoming season, highlighting Omega (voiced by Michelle Ang) and Tech, one of the many clones voiced by veteran Star Wars voice actor Dee Bradley Baker.

The clip, shown only to attendees of the panel, highlighted a more grown-up Omega, implying that some time has passed between season one and the upcoming second season. Her hair is longer, she looks slightly older, and she has new armor along with the rest of Clone Force 99 — the titular Bad Batch of defective clones — sporting a new helmet and bandolier along with her trusty Zygerian energy bow.

Tech, a fan-favorite clone, has Omega memorizing Imperial ship types in the clip, presumably to assist her in staying out of the trouble she and the Bad Batch found themselves in throughout season one. Unfortunately though, their plans are interrupted when their ship is attacked by crab-like aliens, and Tech and Omega must rush to both fight off the aliens and rescue the rest of the crew, who are also being chased by the creatures — namely, Hunter and Echo.

The Bad Batch serves as a spinoff of the long-running animated Star Wars series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and fills in the gaps about what happened to the defective batch of clones — whose inhibitor chips were damaged, unlike the rest of the clones — in the aftermath of Order 66. Friendships were made when the clones adopted Omega, a young, unaltered female clone of Jango Fett and their much younger sister, and alliances were broken when Crosshair, the group’s sniper, chose willingly to side with the Empire after Order 66.

The trailer for season two reveals even more chaos and adventure for the Batch, who are now up against the growing Empire and must wrangle as many allies as they can find to maintain their freedom and help the innocent people of the galaxy. Though not much plot was revealed, there look to be appearances from young Wookiees (wielding lightsabers, nonetheless!), Commando clones — who have not appeared in canon Star Wars material in years — and the return of old allies who share the same face as the Batch boys themselves.

The Bad Batch season 2 premieres on Disney+ this fall.

