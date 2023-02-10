Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode 7 and 8.This week, The Bad Batch brought back the greatest villain of Star Wars, Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) himself. With two new episodes, the animated series gave us a brief, but exciting new arc that's the closest to a political thriller in the franchise since Season 1 of Andor came to an end, and showed us more of the Emperor's political prowess and mastery, as he once again cheats the whole of the Senate and some of his most loyal agents to come out as the victim in a situation of his own design and to his own benefit.

Palpatine makes his appearance in the first of this week's two episodes, "The Clone Conspiracy". In it, the Imperial Senate is abuzz with debates around new legislation that would finally have conscripted soldiers take the clones' place as the main force behind the Imperial military. Little do the Senators know, however, that the clones are already being phased out by the Empire, with stormtroopers already making up the bulk of the army and fighting most of the missions, and clones who were present at the destruction of Tipoca City in Kamino being assassinated, so as not to leak any classified information.

Why Does The New Clone Legislation Matter?

We first heard about the Defense Recruitment Bill in Season 2 of The Bad Batch in Episode 3, "The Solitary Clone", when two clone soldiers (Dee Bradley Baker) are discussing it in the mess hall as Crosshair sits to have his meal. The motivation behind this new legislation is simple: there are still insurrections happening in the Outer Rim of the galaxy, with remnants of the Separatists refusing to surrender, and groups who oppose the new Imperial rule. So the Empire can argue about still needing a military, but the cost of making and maintaining a clone army is too high.

Of course, all of this is mostly a ruse designed by Palpatine to manipulate the Imperial Senate and get what he wants without having to subdue anyone. At this moment in canon, he is turning his attention to building his new super weapon, the Death Star, and that requires a lot of money. So the clone program needed to be shut down to cut costs, but that couldn't be done directly by him, otherwise, the Senate would question the need for an army altogether. Hence, the importance of the insurrections, a tool to make the Senators realize for themselves that they still need a military for protection. It's important to remember that, before Obi-Wan Kenobi discovered the creation of the clone army in Attack of the Clones, the Galactic Republic had never had its own military force, and now, after it was deposed by the Galactic Empire, it's important to keep it necessary in the eyes of the politicians. They still hold some power and give things the appearance of legitimacy,

As we know from Season 1 and the beginning of Season 2, the clones were already being phased out, with Vice Admiral Rampart (Noshir Dalal) being the one to lead this effort. There were assassinations, futile missions, and the bombing of Tipoca City and Kaminoan genocide, everything happening under his watchful command. So as the Senate debates the Defense Recruitment Bill, Rampart was the weak link in the Imperial Chain, the one the Senators could press if any confidential information were to leak. So when clones started being assassinated being present in Rampart's own Star Destroyer as their hometown of Tipoca City disappeared, it was clear that he needed to go, and only Palpatine had the ingenuity to make this happen without getting scorched himself.

Palpatine's Role in The Bad Batch Acts Like the Galactic Big Brother

One thing "The Clone Conspiracy" makes clear is that Palpatine was very rarely present for Imperial Senate sessions. This is a significant shift in his approach to leadership, but not a surprising one. In the Prequel Trilogy of Star Wars, he was the Chancellor of the Republic, and in a democracy it's extremely important for Heads of Government to make themselves present. It's a matter of transparency, even, despite the Republic being mired in bureaucracy and corruption. Let's keep in mind, though, that Palpatine was also the leader of the Separatists during the Clone Wars, working under his Darth Sidious persona, and on that side he was almost never seen directly, delegating the work to Count Dooku (Christopher Lee).

But the Empire is not a democracy, but a dictatorship disguised as a parliamentary monarchy. Palpatine doesn't need to be present to have his presence be felt anywhere in the galaxy. He has his military, his intelligence agency and the politicians all working to perpetuate his power, and that makes him omnipresent. The best analogy for his figure is the Big Brother in George Orwell's seminal dystopia, 1984, the only difference being that Palpatine allows himself to make public appearances to further consolidate his power, like he did in The Bad Batch. He is the personification of the Empire (and, thus, of evil itself), and so him being around too much puts too easy a target to follow, both for his enemies, and for the audience.

​​​​​​​The Bad Batch is just one of the examples, though, as he makes his presence felt even in movies and shows in which he is supposed to be dead, really. In Andor, we never see him, but Mon Mothma's (Genevieve O'Reilly) arc shows how the high society in Coruscant debates his policies and praise his actions under the argument of "protection", while his minions on the ground, like the Imperial Security Bureau and the army, carry them out proudly in his name. His presence is felt in all the antagonists which makes The Bad Batch a perfect follow-up series. Even in The Mandalorian, we talk about the possibility of him being involved with the Imperial Remnant's experiments that were being carried out by The Client (Werner Herzog) and Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi) on Grogu in Nevarro. We know Grand Admiral Thrawn will be introduced as the main antagonist of the so-called "Filoni-verse", but why else would Thrawn be involved with cloning research if not to follow Palpatine's orders? Which brings us to the Sequel Trilogy, too, that had us constantly thinking whether he was behind Snoke (Andy Serkis) and the First Order even after his alleged death in Return of the Jedi.

We have met many different sides of Palpatine as Star Wars developed. In the Original Trilogy, he was Darth Vader's (James Earl Jones) master and the personification of the Empire, the embodiment of evil. In the Prequel Trilogy, we saw his rise as both a skilled and manipulative politician and Sith Lord, consolidating his hold on the galaxy without having to come out as the villain at all. In the Sequel Trilogy, he was a literal ghost looming around everything, bidding his time until the time was ripe for his return. Now, during his actual reign as Emperor, he reveals his true approach to leadership, being a galactic and inescapable version of the Big Brother.