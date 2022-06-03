Fans of Star Wars: The Bad Batch rejoice, we now have an official release date for Season 2! According to the Disney+ home page, the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars spinoff, which follows the adventures of Clone Force 99 finding their way in the galaxy under the thumb of Palpatine's empire will begin streaming on September 28, 2022.

Audiences got their first hint that the wait for The Bad Batch's return would not be long at Star Wars Celebration in May, where the creative team behind the series — including showrunners Brad Rau and Jennifer Corbett — debuted the trailer for the new season along with the news that the series would be returning this fall.

By the looks of the trailer, Season 2 promises even more action and adventure for the titular Bad Batch — by name Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and Tech — and their young charge, the unaltered female clone Omega, who based on the footage looks to be playing a more active role in the jobs the Batch is carrying out.

Aside from the core cast, Season 2 also sees the return of their fallen brother Crosshair, who in Season 1 opted to remain and fight for the Empire while the rest of his brothers defected. The end of the season saw Crosshair questioning the decision as the Kaminoan cloning facility sank into the sea around them, though he ultimately decided that he could not rejoin the squad.

While his fate is left uncertain, at least for now, there is plenty in the trailer to suggest that all the characters will be facing the changing nature of the galaxy. A brief moment reveals that this season Emperor Palpatine himself will be playing a role, mysteriously retuning to the forefront of the story for reasons known only to himself (and, of course, the story team).

The Bad Batch stars Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of all the adult male clones, and Michelle Ang as Omega. Also returning for Season 2, according to the trailer, is Rhea Pearlman as Cyd, the Trandoshan who lives just on the other side of the law and helped the Bad Batch out of dire straits in Season 1. Though nothing in the trailer indicated as much, given that the Bad Batch are in search of allies this season, perhaps other old characters might be making a reappearance, such as Trace and Rafa Martez (Briget Kali and Elizabeth Rodriguez) or bounty hunter Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Star Wars: The Bad Batch begins streaming on Disney+ on September 28, 2022.

