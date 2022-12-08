2023 is set to be a massive year for Star Wars television. The Mandalorian is set to return for its third season, and new live-action shows The Acolyte, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew will all debut by the end of the year. The popular anthology anime series Visions will return for another installment, and the children’s series Young Jedi Adventures is also expected to pop up within the first few months of the year. Star Wars fans won’t have any rest after the holidays, because the second season of The Bad Batch is set to debut on January 4. Like its predecessor, Season 2 consists of 16 episodes that will air weekly on Disney+.

The Bad Batch had a somewhat interesting road to release; initially, a four-part story arc featuring “Clone Force 99,” a group of genetically modified clone soldiers (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) was set to debut as part of The Clone Wars’ run on Cartoon Network. After the series’ cancelation, an unfinished “test reel” of this storyline was included on the Blu-Ray release of The Clone Wars sixth season, which had debuted on Netflix. Eventually, the animation was completed, and the Bad Batch arc was included as the premiere storyline in The Clone Wars’ seventh and final season, which debuted on Disney+ in December 2020.

Enthusiasm for the characters was strong among fans, and shortly after Disney+ greenlit a spinoff series that followed the characters in the events following Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. The Bad Batch was a much darker series than The Clone Wars, and explored the ramifications of fascism in the Star Wars universe in a way that’s not dissimilar to Andor. Based on the exciting trailer for season 2, it looks like Disney+ has pulled off another stunning piece of animation.

What Happened in The Bad Batch Season 1?

In the first season, the squad leader Hunter, the hulking warrior Wrecker, the digital wizard Tech, the assassin Crosshair, and the recently-revived Echo break from their orders to execute Order 66 when they save the padawan Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), who fans know as one of the main characters in Rebels. Upon their return to Kamino, Grand Moff Tarkin (Stephen Stanton) has Crosshair’s inhibitor chip enhanced in order to preserve his loyalty to the newly formed Galactic Empire. The rest of the clones befriend the young girl Omega (Michelle Ang), another clone created by Kaminoan scientists.

The clones realize that the Empire is intent on killing innocent people, they decide to abandon their orders and make a brief deal with the resistance leader Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino). They later learn about the chips from the clone deserter Cut Lawquane, but Crosshair betrays his allies and begins hunting them down as the rest of the gang begins taking rogue missions across the galaxy. While Crosshair ultimately saves Omega from death in the Season 1 finale “Kamino Lost,” he chooses to part ways with his former allies.

A Confused Mission

The trailer reveals some stunning new footage of Clone Force 99 on the run as they take on a mission on a beach planet. While we get some fun bickering between the characters, it’s clear that they’re not entirely sure what their next steps should be. Echo voices his concern that they are not doing enough, and Omega feels guilty that the group sacrificed everything to rescue her. While they’re still working for the Trandoshan mercenary employer Cid (Rhea Perlman), the group seems to be considering doing more to help resistance groups as the Empire continues its conquest across the galaxy.

Crosshair also appears to be more devoted than ever to serving the Empire. He comments that any clones that question orders are “traitors,” and we see new Imperial troopers marching towards several cities to proclaim the Empire’s rule. Given that Omega has apparently aged slightly since the last installment, it's possible that some time has passed since the end of Season 1.

New and Old Faces

Cid introduces the characters to the mysterious employer Phee Genoa (Wanda Sykes), who intends to employ them as her “top team.” The Bad Batch has worked for a few different employers, but given the secrecy surrounding Genoa, it’s possible she may have some ties to the brewing rebel movement. Considering that we also get a glimpse of Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr), we may see some of the early rebel splinter movements that have already developed by the time of Andor and Rebels.

We also get a glimpse of the Wookiee Jedi Gungi, who first appeared in the fifth season of The Clone Wars as one of the Jedi younglings that were mentored by Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) during the trip to construct lightsabers on Ilum. We never saw Gungi officially become a padawan in The Clone Wars, as he was still in the training program when Ahsoka decided to leave the Jedi Order. Perhaps, he was assigned to a master in the last few months of the conflict, as he clearly managed to survive Order 66. If the Bad Batch are harboring a Jedi, it will certainly attract attention from the Empire.

A Standoff of Brothers?

Season 2 also marks the return of Commander Cody, the loyal hero of the 212th Clone Trooper Battalion that served loyally alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) throughout The Clone Wars. Similar to their Jedi counterparts, Cody and Rex formed a tight friendship, even if Cody tended to be more by-the-book, and Rex was a little more unpredictable. However, we know that they chose different paths at the end of the war; Rex fought his programming and helped Ahsoka escape from being killed by the other clones, but Cody fired on Obi-Wan in Revenge of the Sith.

Given that Rex has recruited the Bad Batch for a new mission at the end of the trailer, it seems like he might see his old friend Cody for the first time since the end of the war. Cody doesn’t seem intent on accepting the Empire during his conversation with Crosshair, but nonetheless, he continues to march with the other troopers to take over a group of resistors. Will Rex manage to convince his former friend to also abandon the Empire, or will these two lifelong allies be forced into conflict? It’s the biggest question that we have for season 2.