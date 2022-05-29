After announcing the renewal of The Bad Batch before the finale of Season 1, fans could rest easy with the cliffhanger ending knowing that they would soon get more of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, Omega, and yes, even Crosshair (just kidding, we love Crosshair). A spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the series follows the events after Order 66, following the eponymous Bad Batch aka Clone Force 99, a group of genetically mutated clones.

The finale of the first season left the group in complete tumult. Revelations about the truth of young Omega along with an emotional confrontation between Hunter and Crosshair left fans hungry for more information about our favorite clones. The season has a lot of room to grow with the cloning process still relatively mysterious within the Star Wars universe.

The new trailer opens with the Trandoshan Cid (Rhea Perlman) telling the group they can buy their freedom and get away from this life, to which Hunter replies that they're already free. He insists that there are others in the galaxy that need their help, especially with the Empire gaining strength every day. The trailer also reveals the evil machinations of Emperor Palpatine will be a key feature for Season 2. We also see lots of combat, explosions, and action sequences.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: Upcoming 'Star Wars' Shows: Here's What's Coming Soon to Disney+

The second season will obviously bring Dee Bradley Baker back as the voice for all the clones, along with Michelle Ang as Omega, the female clone and unmodified replicant of Jango Fett. But who else might we see return from the first season? We caught a glimpse of Commander Cody, as well as a young Wookie Jedi who survived Order 66 wielding a green lightsaber. With Cid giving the clones more mercenary jobs to earn their keep across the galaxy, there's no limit to the adventures we might see in Season 2.

Since the season finale revealed that Omega is the same type of clone as Boba Fett, we might get a run in with the young bounty hunter as well. It would be interesting, especially since we met Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) last season. Seeing as both The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels never hesitated to drop great cameos and peaks at our favorite characters, it's safe to assume that The Bad Batch will do the same, so keep an eye out!

The Bad Batch Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ Fall 2022. Check out the new trailer down below.

How 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Explains Why the Stormtroopers Aren't Clones

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Therese Lacson (51 Articles Published) Therese Lacson is an editor for Collider. You can also find her work at Comics Beat, Nerdophiles, and Film Inquiry. When she's not writing you can find her playing video games, reading birth charts, and appearing on podcasts! More From Therese Lacson

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe