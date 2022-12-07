Clone fans rejoice, because we don't have much longer to wait until we're reunited with our favorite squad of misfits. Disney+'s animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, is set to premiere its second season on the streamer on January 4. To build excitement for those who like a good treasure hunt, a brand-new trailer was released exclusively to the series' "Extras" tab on Disney+.

Strange as the placement might be, the trailer nevertheless gave fans of Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech, Omega, and yes even Crosshair plenty to look forward to ahead of the new year. The trailer opens on a scene familiar to those who saw the first trailer, with the whole squad (sans Crosshair) on a beautiful beach on the run from some less-beautiful giant crabs. With the package they were sent for retrieved, they manage to make an escape with help from Omega and her Zygerrian energy bow.

The trailer then shows them arriving back at Cid's (Rhea Pearlman) Parlor, where they are introduced to a mysterious new woman, Phee Genoa (Wanda Sykes) who refers to them as a "top team". Whether this is a new potential client, or perhaps someone Cid is in league with is something that we'll find out this winter. What we can tell already, though, is that Clone Force 99 have gone back to working with Cid following their ordeal on Kamino at the end of last season. Given that Omega (Michelle Ang) looks a little older, it seems some time has passed, but I hope Kamino and everything that happened there doesn't go completely unacknowledged, especially where Crosshair is concerned.

Speaking of Crosshair, the trailer sees him catching up with Commander Cody as the two discuss the growing number of clones who have started questioning Order 66. While Cody seems uncertain about where he lands, Crosshair firmly maintains that clones who question their orders are traitors.

By the looks of things in the trailer, Clone Force 99 is finally going to have to decide whether or not they want to take a stand against the growing imperial threat. As Echo tells Hunter: "The Empire is growing stronger, we should be doing more." With appearances this season from Palpatine and Bail Organa, it looks like they're going to be getting more entangled with the post-Republic political scene on Coruscant.

The trailer also showed two more familiar faces who will be returning to our screens. The first is former Jedi padawan Gungi, a young Wookiee who thankfully survived Order 66, and now looks to have befriended Omega. And of course, the two minute clip ends with a shot of Rex, calling the squad asking for their help. With this many clones both old and new appearing all over the trailer, actor Dee Bradley Baker looks to be even busier this season than he was the last time around.

Is it too much to hope that we'll see Rex and Cody have some sort of confrontation? Probably. But until January 4, hope can still spring eternal.

The Bad Batch Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on January 4, 2023. You can watch the new trailer for Season 2 below: