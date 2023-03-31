With the galaxy of Star Wars ever-expanding, shows like The Bad Batch fill in gaps in the timeline. The Bad Batch is the latest addition to the legacy of animated shows that deal with dark concepts. As a continuation of The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch centers on one particular group of enhanced clones known as Clone Force 99 after the Empire gains power. As clones are forcefully retired, mistreated, and experimented on, the Bad Batch (Dee Bradley Baker) protects their unique sister, Omega (Michelle Ang), who is wanted by the Empire. Season 1 saw them develop from soldiers into a family, but Season 2 saw the action ramp up. The Bad Batch struggled early this season but ended with a bang in the two-part finale. Going in, it seemed the season would have a hopeful ending, but that was not to be. With plenty of heartbreak and cliffhangers, the show set up an epic story for future seasons. Though The Bad Batch is not yet renewed for Season 3, the creators are certainly thinking about it. And with so much yet to happen, so are the fans.

Could Tech Be Alive?

Image via Disney+

In Episode 16, "Plan 99," Tech sacrifices himself by cutting the rope that secures him to their cart, which allows the others to escape while Tech falls to his death. Of course, the loss is emotional for the team, especially Omega, but they must keep going. And later, Doctor Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) captures the others, giving them the broken pieces of Tech's goggles. While the implication is that Tech is dead, it's not shown on screen, and it wouldn't be the first miraculous survival. If Tech lived, he would either be badly hurt or captured by the Empire or both. Either could be an important thread in the future story. With the Empire already experimenting on clones, Tech could be yet another victim or a surprise reinforcement for the Bad Batch's rescue mission. While fans were upset by the death, they also tend to complain about unlikely survival.

RELATED: When Does ‘The Bad Batch’ Take Place?

Can the Bad Batch Save Crosshair and Omega?

Image via Disney+

This season's biggest cliffhanger is the division of the Bad Batch. In the final minutes, Omega gets captured by Hemlock. Like so many clones, she is taken to the secret facility on Mount Tantiss, where the Empire is conducting clandestine research. Omega is there to ensure Nala Se's (Gwendoline Yeo) cooperation, but even so, she runs into the clone prisoners. There she finds an injured and unconscious Crosshair, who the Bad Batch was already looking for. Meanwhile, Hunter, Echo, and Wrecker narrowly escape Hemlock themselves and instantly set out on a rescue mission, determined to find Omega no matter what. Any continuation of the show will have to pick up with the Bad Batch saving their own and reuniting. How long this could take, or the level of success they will meet, can only be determined with more episodes, but it certainly needs to be explored.

How Many Female Clones Are There?

Image via StarWars.com

Omega has always seemed to be unique. As a female clone of Jango Fett, she fits in well with the altered clones of the Bad Batch. But the Season 2 finale reveals that she's not the only female clone. Emerie Karr (Keisha Castle-Hughes), a scientist on Mount Tantiss, is genetically Omega's sister. As the clones refer to each other as brothers, it's clear Emerie is a clone as well, but when she was created in relation to Omega isn't explained. While Emerie appears older than Omega, it's possible she was made later. Omega is from unaltered DNA. Since the aging process could have been accelerated in Emerie, like most clones, it's possible for her to be younger than Omega. As this dynamic is explored the show would have to explain how many other female clones may be walking around and why they made them to begin with.

Will Nala Se Work on the Emperor's Project?

Image via Disney

Since the destruction of Kamino in Season 1, the Empire has been attempting to coerce Nala Se into working on a secret cloning project. In fact, kidnapping Omega was intended to use her well-being to force Nala Se's cooperation. As the leading expert in cloning technology, they want her assistance in a project with ties to the Emperor himself, but Nala Se claims what they are attempting is impossible. She's also shown venom towards the Empire after they wiped out her home and kept her prisoner. Yet Nala Se loves Omega, and to keep her safe, she may be convinced to participate in the mysterious project despite her better judgment.

Can Rex, Echo, and the Rest Protect the Remaining Clones?

Image via Disney+

A side plot of Season 2 focuses on Captain Rex and his growing movement to rescue clones from the Empire. Besides the illegal experimentation, these once loyal soldiers are tossed aside and ignored. Senator Chuchi (Jennifer Hale) has joined the cause, fighting for clone rights in the senate, while Rex takes a more secretive military approach to liberation. Echo leaves the Bad Batch to join Rex's quest, but with so many clones to protect and some of them still trusting the Empire, the task is near impossible. Yet these heroes are undeterred. But as the fight continues, is there any hope of success against the Empire? With a long way to go before the Empire falls, it seems doubtful that Rex can save the clones from their unfortunate fate.

Can They Ever Leave the Soldier's Life Behind?

Image via Disney+

The Bad Batch has been looking for a safer life for Omega, and they nearly found one on the island of Pabu. In the finale, Hunter brought up the idea of living there full time, leaving behind their life as soldiers and smugglers. The peaceful place would take them away from the Empire and the dangers that they face constantly. The idea is nice, but considering the Empire hunting Omega, it seems unrealistic. Even if they save her, it may never be safe for Omega to stay in one place. As long as the Empire is after them, the Bad Batch may have to make peace with life on the run.

https:/