Star Wars: The Bad Batch has many characters with unique skills, which is what the titular team is known for. But no matter how effective the Bad Batch is, there's always room for improvement, and the newest member has quickly become an indispensable member of the team. While Omega (Michelle Ang) might be important and Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker), is back on the team after a brief separation, the latest addition is Batcher, the lurca hound. This giant and loving beast instantly became an invaluable part of the Bad Batch after Omega befriended her on Tantiss, and she became a massive part of their escape. Though Batcher may not strictly fit within the rest of the team, the Bad Batch is all about accepting differences.

Batcher is not just an animal companion, but a loyal and heroic part of the group. Despite a difficult past, Batcher is a loving animal who has proven herself fiercely loyal to the Bad Batch. Though closest to Omega, Batcher has a particularly special relationship with Crosshair, bringing out a surprisingly soft side to him. But perhaps most importantly—as safe as she is around the Bad Batch—Batcher is a capable fighter. She may not sit down and plan things out with the rest of the Bad Batch, but Batcher is quick to take action, making her as much of a hero as any other character on the show. Though she hasn't been around for much of the series, Batcher is crucial to Season 3 and the Bad Batch team.

Batcher Blends in Seamlessly With the Bad Batch

Batcher meets the criteria for the Bad Batch in a strange way. The clones in the Bad Batch are "defective" and set apart from the regulars, which is key to becoming a member of the group. But after his assumed death and rescue in Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Echo no longer fit in with his old unit, joining the Bad Batch instead. And, like the others, Omega is not an average clone, making her a fitting addition. Batcher may not be a clone, but she was rejected by the other lurca hounds, and because of her accidental domestication, she was deemed unfit for the Empire. Like every member of the Bad Batch, Batcher is rejected for who she is and is therefore perfect for the Bad Batch.

Although, as the first to meet her, Batcher is closest to Omega, she has bonded with the entire team. Usually, she's beside Omega, but she also plays with Wrecker and even joins the team on their missions. Yet one of the most interesting connections that Batcher develops is with Crosshair; Batcher imprinted on him, as well, though Crosshair can come off as cold at times. Originally, Crosshair wanted to leave Batcher behind when they switched ships to avoid the Empire's tracking, but with a little convincing from Omega, he rescued Batcher and made a friend for life. Crosshair has a tough exterior, but his interactions with Batcher show a different side of him, making Batcher an important member of the team because she brings out the best in the others. However, it is a long way to go from a team member to the MVP, yet Batcher makes the jump.

Batcher Proves Her Loyalty Throughout 'The Bad Batch'

Batcher's past wasn't easy. Like Omega and Crosshair, she was held captive by the Empire, which was known to mistreat their clone prisoners, and unfortunately, Batcher's story proves that animal prisoners were no different. Used to patrol the land around Tantiss, Batcher and several other lurca hounds were collared and controlled. While on Tantiss, Omega was assigned to feed the hounds, bonding with the smallest and most aggressive of the bunch, LH-201.

Batcher was picky, but Omega decided to share her own food, earning the animal's trust. Omega treated and healed the injured Batcher, bringing them even closer, but the Empire had no use for a domesticated animal and ordered Batcher to be terminated. Omega helped her escape the Empire by setting her free in the lands around the Tantiss facility, assuming she would have a better life away from the Empire.

However, that was not Batcher's last appearance. She loyally returns to help when Omega and Crosshair escape once they make it out of the facility themselves. Batcher joins them on the stolen shuttle as they leave the planet and secures herself a position with the Bad Batch. Batcher may be a different species, but that makes her no less a member of the Bad Batch. Clone Force 99 is best described as a family, so Batcher fits right in as the loyal companion.

'The Bad Batch' Showcases Batcher's Most Important Skill

The Bad Batch is a team of highly skilled fighters, but Batcher doesn't hold them back, instead adding a needed quality to the bunch, as she's faster than the rest of th team. Her brute strength allows her to be a solid fighter, too. Although she is perfectly safe around the Bad Batch, Batcher can be dangerous. She courageously protects Omega against the Empire, but her protection isn't reserved solely for Omega or even the Bad Batch. In Season 3, Episode 11, "Point of No Return," Batcher is quick to jump to the defense of the people of Pabu when the Empire invades.

With Wrecker out, Crosshair protecting Omega, and Hunter working on an escape plan, Batcher protects Pabu on her own and without hesitation. As the Imperial troops round up the innocent citizens, Batcher intervenes, taking down three stormtroopers before they can shoot at her. Though she is a member of their team, Omega and the rest of the Bad Batch accept that Batcher can take care of herself, and she does, running off to fight during the Empire's attack before eventually finding Hunter. In her short time with the Bad Batch, Batcher has made herself an integral part of the team, and her every appearance proves that even more. Not only does she bring out the best in Crosshair, but Batcher is as much a hero as any other member.

