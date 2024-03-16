Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'The Bad Batch' Season 3, Episode 6-7.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch shines a light on the treatment of clones in the early years of the Empire. With a focus on the Empire's attempt to replace the clone troopers with stormtroopers and the fallout for the hundreds of displaced clones, the show gets to include many familiar characters. Not only were Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo (Dee Bradley Baker) all seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (especially Echo, who was a member of the 501st Legion before joining the Bad Batch), but characters like Captain Rex, Commander Cody, Gregor, and more show up in The Bad Batch, their lives completely changed since the Empire took control of the galaxy. Season 3 brings back another familiar clone, Commander Wolffe, though his story is unlike the others.

Introduced in The Clone Wars, Wolffe is the leader of 104th Batallion's elite Wolfpack squad. Serving under the Jedi general, Plo Koon (James Arnold Taylor), Wolffe is no stranger to fans, especially after he became one of a few clones to appear in Star Wars Rebels. The Bad Batch continues Wolffe's story, filling in the gaps. Chronologically, Wolffe's appearance in The Bad Batch falls between his role in The Clone Wars and Rebels, so fans have long known he survived the Empire's rise. However, this new addition to Wolffe's story connects his actions in The Clone Wars and Rebels, giving a more clear view of his character than before. Still a soldier, Wolffe serves the Empire, though he doesn't agree with everything they do. The Bad Batch finds Wolffe still in a command position, despite the Empire's push to retire clones, proving that he remains a talented soldier, yet it does raise the question of his loyalty.

How Does Commander Wolffe Show Up in 'The Bad Batch'?

After discovering Omega (Michelle Ang) and the Bad Batch are with Rex and the insurgent clones, the Empire sends in a squad of their own to capture Omega for Project Necromancer. Wolffe is in charge of the squad, but he arrives to carnage. Many of the clones working with Rex were killed by a shadow agent called "the Operative." Though still working for the Empire, Wolffe is angered over the clones' deaths, revealing that he was sent to deal with insurgents, not clones. He carries out his orders but with blasters on stun to avoid killing more of his brothers and fulfill his instructions to capture Omega unharmed. Though the Operative's refusal to listen thwarts Wolffe's plans, he stays calm as he chases the escaping heroes until he sees them.

When he reaches the targets, Wolffe recognizes Rex, hesitating in his attack. Though Wolffe does not reject the Empire, he listens to Rex's arguments, his trust for his brother superseding his soldier training. Rex's remaining squad and the Bad Batch escape because Wolffe orders his troops to stand down despite his orders from the Empire. The interaction between Wolffe and Rex reveals an important part of Wolffe's character – his true loyalties. Though he works for the Empire, Wolffe is, first and foremost, loyal to his clone brothers. This could certainly put him in danger, but it establishes Wolffe's priorities.

Commander Wolffe's Role in 'The Bad Batch' Shows Immense Character Growth

Wolffe letting Rex go even when it requires defying the Empire shows how the character has grown since The Clone Wars. Upon his introduction, Wolffe is a talented strategist and leader. Although this remains true, his willingness to consider disobeying orders is new, though he has never opposed his own brothers before. Like all the clones, Wolffe was created to be a soldier and takes his job seriously. Through heavy losses, he inspires loyalty from those serving under him. Always determined to get his job done, Wolffe demonstrates his resilience, like when he continues to serve even after losing his eye to Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman).

Wolffe fought many battles on the Jedi's side and came in close contact with Anakin Skywalker (Matt Lanter) more than once, explaining his friendship with Rex that saved the heroes in The Bad Batch. But Wolffe never questioned his orders in The Clone Wars, even when it meant doubting his allies. Though Anakin and his padawan, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), saved Wolffe's life in his first appearance, Wolffe joins the search for Ahsoka when she is accused of turning against the Jedi. Wolffe brings the padawan in, taking his orders seriously even when Plo Koon doesn't believe Ahsoka is guilty. The marked change in The Bad Batch is that Rex admits to opposing the Empire Wolffe serves, and Wolffe still chooses to let Rex go. Whether Wolffe is more cautious of blindly following orders after the incident with Ahsoka or displaying trauma from Order 66 is unclear, but he has become more of an independent thinker since his last appearance — a dangerous thing to be given his situation.

'Star Wars Rebels' Shows Where Wolffe's Story is Heading

Because Wolffe returns in Rebels, fans already know where he will end up. Sometime in the next 14 years, Wolffe will leave the Empire as he is next seen joining Rex and Gregor with his inhibitor chip removed. The Bad Batch has set him on a journey that will end in him rejecting Imperial control, at least for a time. When Ezra (Taylor Gray) and the rest of the Ghost crew meet the retired clones, it is less than peaceful, and Wolffe alerts the Empire to the rebels' presence in fear of the Empire. Eventually, he redeems himself, joining the rebels in the fight on Lothal and proving that his appearance in The Bad Batch is only the beginning of his shifting loyalties. There seem to be a lot of changes headed for Commander Wolffe, and hopefully, The Bad Batch can explore them.

Although working for the Empire in The Bad Batch, Wolffe shows compassion for his fellow clones, not giving in to the Empire's hate of them, and even defies his orders out of loyalty to Rex. This is the beginning of Wolffe changing sides, but his loyalty is more complicated than that. With his next appearance being Rex's ally, Wolffe's defiance is sure to get him in trouble, yet in Rebels, he does not seem to harbor the same level of hate for the Empire as Rex or Gregor. This shows that Wolffe has a complex history, of which The Bad Batch is only scratching the surface.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays.

