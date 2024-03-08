Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch'.

The Big Picture Crosshair's return to Clone Force 99 brings drama, growth, and redemption, adding a new layer of complexity to the story.

With members dwindling, allies are needed more than ever, and Crosshair's different experiences may just be what the team needs to survive.

Omega's mature forgiveness towards Crosshair showcases growth in character dynamics, while his return forces other members to confront their own mistakes.

After two seasons of the titular squad adjusting to their new life under the Empire, Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 throws in the wrench of a new member…or an old member. Originally, the squad consisted of four clones: Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, and Crosshair (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker). Then, in their Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7 introduction, the newly rescued Echo joined the team of misfits. The most recent addition to the team, a young girl named Omega (Michelle Ang), is even further from the traditional clone, which puts her under the watchful eye of the Empire. In the first season of their own show, Clone Force 99 chose to defy the recently-formed Empire and protect Omega, but not all of them agree. Crosshair leaves his brothers to fight for the Empire, leaving them feeling betrayed.

But Season 3 brings Crosshair back into the fold, giving him a chance to bond with Omega and creating drama with his former teammates. The contentious reunion has been a long time coming, and his addition improves the show. With their numbers dwindling, the Bad Batch is in desperate need of allies, no matter what Hunter may say, and Crosshair's different experiences can help them. No longer the same man who made his choice in Season 1, Crosshair's return is not what any member of the team expected. Introducing another clone to the central team was a necessity for Season 3. Not only is he the obvious choice, but Crosshair's redemption arc pushes the other characters to grow as well.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Release Date May 4, 2021 Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Seasons 3 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

The Bad Batch Was Running Thin in Numbers Prior to Season 3

The Bad Batch takes place in a turbulent time. With the Empire forcing clones to retire and chasing the lead characters in particular, there is no safe place in the galaxy. The characters found a few allies, but Cid (Rhea Perlman) betrayed them to the Empire, leaving only the peaceful people of Pabu and Captain Rex's organization that is busy elsewhere fighting for clone rights. Their short list of allies provides each team member the chance to make up the difference between success and failure. Basically, the team is short on allies, and Crosshair boosting their numbers is a step in solving this problem. Although Crosshair's skill is deteriorating due to a tremor in his hands that has hurt his sharp-shooting abilities, he is a capable soldier who knows how to work as a part of this nontraditional squad, making him a valuable ally.

Not only is Crosshair a good fit for the team, but they need him now more than ever. The series began with a core group of characters, and unlike its sister show, The Clone Wars, there is no revolving door. With a smaller scope, every character is important to the squad. Yet Clone Force 99 is shrinking. With Tech's tragic sacrifice, they are permanently down one member. Echo's affiliation with Rex's mission takes him away from the team for long stretches of time, leaving three full-time members of the Bad Batch. With only Omega, Hunter, and Wrecker, the team needed new blood, presenting the perfect opportunity for Crosshair to rejoin. Though Echo's departure seems less permanent by the episode, another set of hands is crucial as the dangers mount.

Crosshair Brings a Familiar Star Wars Theme to 'The Bad Batch'

Close

Crosshair has never been absent from the show. Becoming the adversary in Season 1 separated him from the group, but Season 2 took Crosshair on a solo journey of redemption as he realized his mistake and defied the Empire. Redemption has been a key part of the Star Wars mythos from the beginning, most notably regarding Darth Vader's (James Earl Jones/David Prowse) final moments. Crosshair reflects that legacy as he turns from hero to enemy to hero again. Showing the most development of any character on the show, Crosshair quickly became a highlight, and now he has rejoined his friends, coming full circle.

Crosshair's dark storylines reveal the horrible deeds of the Empire, pushing him to the edge of his morality when an Imperial officer allows Crosshair's comrade and fellow clone, Mayday, to die unnecessarily. This is a catalyst for Crosshair to question his choices, turning his back on the Empire he was previously loyal to. But Crosshair not only acknowledges he was wrong about the Empire, he realizes that his friends were right, briefly escaping from his captivity to send a warning to the Bad Batch and protect Omega, whom he barely knew. Crosshair has come a long way on his own, now putting his life on the line for the friends he betrayed. Not only does his substantial growth make him an interesting character, but it introduces a level of complexity to the story that cannot be ignored.

Crosshair Is a Catalyst for Growth in 'The Bad Batch'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

While the audience has gotten the opportunity to watch Crosshair's redemption and the suffering he endured, the characters have not, causing mistrust. Crosshair's reintroduction changes the team's dynamic and allows the character to show his growth by accepting the distance between him and his brothers and remaining unwavering in his determination to help them. Crosshair's return to their lives allows Omega to show maturity as the first to forgive him. Though the two don't share the history that Crosshair has with the other members, Omega sees him first when both are imprisoned on Mount Tantiss. Knowing full well that he once betrayed the Bad Batch, Omega treats Crosshair with kindness. Though he doesn't encourage her, Omega instantly makes him part of her escape plan, and in return, Crosshair protects her as she attempts to find the rest of the team. Then, she continues to act as an intermediary between him and the others as she attempts to bring peace, showing that though she appears younger than the rest, Omega can handle herself like an adult.

Yet his reunion with the others is less harmonious. While Wrecker's child-like heart welcomes Crosshair back, returning his things that the big softy couldn't bear to throw out, Hunter is not so welcoming. But Season 3, Episode 5, "The Return," uses Crosshair's growth to force Hunter to do the same. Understandably mistrusting Crosshair, Hunter keeps a close eye on him, but Crosshair never tries to defend his actions, willingly admitting his mistake. However, he calls out Hunter for ignoring his warning that allowed Omega to be captured. As the leader of the group, Hunter calls the shots and, despite several bad choices, never admits his mistakes. Hunter put aside his hesitations about Cid and ignored Crosshair's warning, leading to disastrous results. Crosshair forces Hunter to recognize that, making him grow as a leader. Crosshair makes the Bad Batch better, and his new and improved self is the perfect addition to the heroes' squad.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays.

Watch on Disney+