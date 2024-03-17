Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for 'The Bad Batch' Season 3.

While the Star Wars franchise was directly inspired by classic science fiction serials and mythology, its depiction of good and evil could hardly be described as “black and white.” If the opening title crawl of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith teased that there were “heroes on both sides” of the Clone Wars, then the subsequent Star Wars television projects have fulfilled that promise by showing the diverse motivations for each of the key factions. The animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off series Star Wars: The Bad Batch has done a particularly great job at expanding on the role of the Clone Troopers in the aftermath of Order 66, exploring how they are just as much victims of Emperor Palpatine’s (Ian McDiarmid) evil plan as the Jedi were. While it's the clones’ perspective that takes precedence, The Bad Batch revealed how the Separatist movement factored into the creation of the Rebel Alliance.

How Did Emperor Palpatine Create the Separatist Movement?

The notion of a potential resistance force against the established order is first teased in Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, as Palpatine uses the Republic’s lack of a formalized military effort to create a situation of conflict on Naboo. Although the Trade Federation is ultimately defeated, many leading business organizations and guilds sympathetic to the Neimoidians form the Confederacy of Independent Systems in Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones. Arguing that the government has grown blind to its constituents’ opinions and corrupted by selfish senators, the Separatist movement sought to formally separate from the Republic. The movement is spearheaded by Count Dooku (Christopher Lee), a former Jedi Master who has become Palpatine’s new apprentice, Darth Tyranus.

Although the Separatist leadership consists of villains like Nute Gunray (Silas Carson/Tom Kenny) and Wat Tambor (Matthew Wood), who hijack its intentions for personal gain, the motivation behind the conflict isn’t without merit. The Republic has indeed become corrupt, and the Jedi Council no longer has any insight into the insidious conspiracy at play at the heart of the Senate. The bitter irony is that Palpatine created a war where he controls both sides. Sending Dooku to create the Clone Army on Kamino allowed him to equip the Republic with its own Grand Army so it could defend itself against the Separatist's droid forces. The chaos and bloodshed that is chronicled throughout all seven seasons of The Clone Wars allows Palpatine to take advantage of the rampant mistrust and depiction that has taken root.

Despite the organization’s malevolent origins, The Clone Wars showed that there were many Separatist characters who were noble in their intentions. The underrated episode “Heroes on Both Sides” featured Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) visiting the Separatist Senate and learning that many of the planets who rebelled against the Republic simply wanted to be independent, and held no personal hatred for the Jedi or Clones. Although it’s briefly hinted that a branch of peace could form between well-reasoned members of both sides, the treaty is thwarted when General Grievous (Matthew Wood) creates a terrorist attack on the capital planet of Coruscant that reignites tensions and prolongs the war.

‘The Bad Batch’ Season 3 Tackles the Origins of the Rebel Alliance

The Bad Batch takes place after the Galactic Republic is formally reorganized into the Empire by Palpatine during the politically charged finale of Revenge of the Sith. The execution of the Jedi Generals and transformation of the Clone Army into “stormtroopers” has given Palpatine complete control over the galaxy that he helped ravage throughout the grueling three years of war. However, The Bad Batch reveals that many of the former Separatists are equally opposed to the Galactic Empire. Senator Avi Singh (Alexander Siddig), whose planet of Raxus had joined Dooku’s cause, is freed by the Bad Batch after refusing to swear an oath of loyalty to the Empire in the episode “Common Ground.”

While they were once on opposite sides of the conflict, former Republic and Separatist senators end up joining forces in The Bad Batch. The episode “Infiltration” reveals that Singh has begun meeting with Riyo Chuchi (Jennifer Hale), a former member of the Republic Senate who now represents her people in the Empire. Although Chuchi helped Ahsoka wage war against the Confederacy in The Clone Wars, she recognizes that she and Singh now share the same goals. They both want to see Palpatine deposed, as the Galactic Empire presents an existential threat to peacemakers on both sides.

In addition to blurring the lines between good and evil, The Bad Batch reveals that the Separatists were essential in the formation of the Rebel Alliance. Chuchi suggests that their attempts to take down Palpatine cannot occur through a standard political process, as he has monopolized the government and is impervious to an interior threat. It’s evident that a formal movement must be developed to unify Palpatine’s enemies, hinting at the official declaration of a Galactic Rebellion that is addressed in Andor.

Emperor Palpatine’s Fate Is Hinted at Throughout ‘The Bad Batch’

The heroism of former Separatists is a surprising plot twist that reveals that Palpatine had already sown the seeds of his own defeat by trying to pit competing factions against each other. It’s not the only piece of foreshadowing in the series, as The Bad Batch has hinted at the cloning process that Palptaine develops in The Rise of Skywalker. Palpatine instructs Dr. Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson) to develop the “Project Necromancer” research that tests the “M-Count” of force-sensitive clones like Omega (Michelle Ang).

Although it still suggests that Palpatine is two steps ahead of his opponents, The Bad Batch presents a more complex understanding of the Galactic Civil War. The different organizers of the Rebel Alliance may come from different backgrounds, yet they are united by a shared disgust for fascism that inspires them to work towards defeating the Empire. Incorporating the characters once deemed villains in The Clone Wars only further deepens the origins of the Rebel Alliance, making it more inspirational. Considering the dark note that the previous season ended on, it will be fascinating to see how The Bad Batch reaches its conclusion.

