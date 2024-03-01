The Big Picture The Bad Batch delves into Project Necromancer, a secret Empire initiative, tackling the mystery of Palpatine's return in The Rise of Skywalker .

Omega's high M-count in The Bad Batch hints at Force sensitivity, tying her crucial role to Hemlock's Project Necromancer experiments.

The Bad Batch provides a key link to the sequel trilogy, uncovering Palpatine's immortality plans through Project Necromancer and Rey's lineage.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch gives a unique perspective on the Star Wars universe. Taking place just after the rise of the Empire, it provides insight into the Empire's early cruelty before it was as bold as it later became. With this era as a setting, many properties are easily connected to it, including Star Wars Rebels and Andor, which occurs shortly afterward. And with characters introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars appearing constantly, there are ample crossovers between that series. But with cameos for many figures in the Star Wars universe, including Bail Organa (Phil LaMarr), Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), and Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino), the series connects to many non-animated installments of the franchise. But no connection is as significant as the explanation of Project Necromancer, which ties The Bad Batch to two recent Star Wars stories, The Mandalorian and, more importantly, Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Project Necromancer is a code name for a secret initiative driven by the Empire's scientists. Though little enough is known about it, the hints given and the known future of the Empire make it an easy guess. The cloning project, which is of special interest to Emperor Palpatine, is clearly part of the effort to prolong Palpatine's life, especially with a name like "necromancer." However, the final twist in The Rise of Skywalker didn't get a full explanation, a fact which The Bad Batch now has the chance to remedy. Drawing a connection to Omega (Michelle Ang), the series can finally establish the process that enables Palpatine's return.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch The 'Bad Batch' of elite and experimental clones make their way through an ever-changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone Wars. Release Date May 4, 2021 Creator Jennifer Corbett, Dave Filoni Cast Dee Bradley Baker , Ming-Na Wen , Michelle Ang , Noshir Dalal Seasons 3 Studio Disney+ Franchise Star Wars

What Is Project Necromancer in 'The Bad Batch'?

The Bad Batch provides more information about Project Necromancer, but it isn't the first time it has come up. First mentioned in Season 3 of The Mandalorian by the Imperial loyalists, Project Necromancer is supposed to provide the Empire remnants with new leadership after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. This is the original not-so-subtle hint of what it is about, but not the last. During The Mandalorian, it is under the father of General Armitage Hux, Brendol Hux's control, as the rest of the Imperial loyalists buy him time to deliver the all-important project. When it was mentioned in The Mandalorian, fans suggested the project had to do with reviving Palpatine, but that was only conjecture, largely based on the name. "Necromancer" refers to a person who practices dark magic that allows them to contact the dead, but that is not enough to prove that Project Necromancer is an effort to revive Palpatine.

However, The Bad Batch adds a crucial piece to the puzzle. Beginning before Palpatine died, Project Necromancer was a pet project of the Emperor. Dr. Hemlock's (Jimmi Simpson) work is important and highly secretive. Palpatine comes to check up on the project, getting a full report on the progress and assuring Hemlock that he will have any resources necessary because "there is nothing of greater importance to secure the future of this Empire." The Bad Batch Season 2 revealed that he is taking hostage clones and using them for testing, and his desire to widen his search doesn't bode well for the former soldiers. This establishes that Hemlock is playing with life, but it is more than that. The second pivotal component revealed in The Bad Batch Season 3 is Hemlock's search for a "viable M-count" in a clone. This is a measure of the midi-chlorians in the blood, a small organism that provides a connection to the Force, making a person Force-sensitive. Hemlock's cloning efforts, paired with his focus on midi-chlorians, prove that Project Necromancy is trying to create a Force-using clone.

What Does Project Necromancer Have to Do With Omega?

Hemlock and Emerie (Keisha Castle-Hughes) face challenges in their goal, specifically that a clone's M-count tends to be degraded from the original specimen. The specimen Hemlock has to show off remains under testing, but they do not have a "successful M-count replication." Unfortunately, he seems to have found the key to his research in Omega. Hemlock originally captured the girl to ensure Nala Se's (Gwendoline Yeo) cooperation because he needed the experience of the Kaminoan expert for his work, and she refused to help him willingly.

The series shows that it is common practice for all clones at the Mount Tantiss facility to have their blood tested. However, Omega sees Nala Se discarding her samples without testing them, ensuring Omega's safety. Yet when Emerie takes over testing for the day, Nala Se tells Omega to escape, knowing that Hemlock will find what he wants. Considering Omega is a genetically altered clone, it's not surprising that she would be different, but it has several implications. The reveal that she alone has a high enough M-count for Hemlock's research suggests she may be able to use the Force. But more immediately, it puts another target on her back, as Hemlock's research requires Omega.

How Does Project Necromancer Connect to 'The Rise of Skywalker'?

The more revealed about Project Necromancer, the more obvious the connection to the sequel trilogy is. The Bad Batch's information provides crucial intel about how Palpatine returned in the climactic moment of The Rise of Skywalker. The film showed several failed clones where he attempted to transfer his consciousness, but this early insight into their creation explains more. Palpatine, long before his death, never intended to die but to live on through these clones. Now confirmed to begin before Palpatine's death in an effort for immortality, Project Necromancer provides answers about the process, as it is a push to create clones strong enough to host the Emperor without compromising his power.

Though there is still a mystery, Project Necromancer could provide backstory to another important twist in The Rise of Skywalker. With the struggle to produce a clone with an appropriate M-count, Project Necromancer could explain Rey's (Daisy Ridley) father. By The Bad Batch, there is already at least one failed attempt to create a clone body for Palpatine to use. Though little is known about Palpatine's son, he is a clone with little to no Force abilities, making him a disappointment. Whether or not he is the inadequate sample referenced in The Bad Batch, it seems likely that he is a result of Project Necromancer, making Rey one by extension. Through this connection and giving Omega a role in Project Necromancer, The Bad Batch becomes an important part of Star Wars lore.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S. with new episodes on Wednesdays.

