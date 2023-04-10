The end of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 left fans reeling after Tech died — or at least appeared to die — while tracking Doctor Hemlock in the finale. With the titular Bad Batch fractured, audiences are left wondering if the crew will ever all be together again — and just how much angst can Star Wars inflict on us in the meantime? Well, we won't have to wait much longer to find out, as it was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe that the series has been renewed for a third and final season.

First introduced in Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch follows Clone Force 99, an elite unite of Clone Troopers (all voiced by Dee Bradley Baker) who defect following the rise of the Empire and Order 66 and go on the run. The group, made up of clones Hunter, Wrecker, Echo and Tech must deal with the loss of their brother Crosshair, who has opted to join the Empire. Also in their charge is Omega (Michelle Ang), a young unaltered Clone of great interest to the Empire and the remaining Kaminoans.

Season 2 saw the Batch continuing to do odd jobs for Cid (Rhea Pearlman) around the galaxy, but broke with the structure of the first season by letting the Batch go out on adventures of their own, giving the audience time with each of them to get to know them as individuals rather than an ensemble. It also turned the focus onto the political situation on Coruscant at large, and the rise of the Empire under Palpatine's rule.

What Other Star Wars Shows Are Coming Up?

While we wait for Season 3, there are plenty of other Star Wars series to keep us entertained. Currently The Mandalorian is airing new episodes on Disney+. Further out, Star Wars: Rebels fan will see the stories of their favorite characters continued in the live-action Ahsoka series. Last September's smash-hit series Andor has it's second season coming up as well, and new adventure series Skeleton Crew and the High Republic-set The Acolyte are also in production now. In terms of animation, May will see the premiere of the second season of animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is streaming now on Disney+.