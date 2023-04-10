The Batch are headed out for one last ride. It was announced at Star Wars Celebration Europe that animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be returning for a third and final season, now in production. Fans were left reeling after the Season 2 finale, which saw Omega taken by the Empire and Tech giving his life for the cause, leaving the group smaller and more fractured than ever. While there's still a while to go before the story comes to an end, fans at the convention were treated to a look at the upcoming episodes, which seem to build to a promising finale.

The footage revealed at the convention shows Hunter and Wrecker — the final two remaining members of the Batch — headed out to find Omega. For her part, Omega is in the custody of the Empire at Mount Tantiss, now playing some kind of reluctant role in Palpatine's cloning ambitions. Also trapped with her is Crosshair, now broken down and reckoning with the role he played in how things got this bad. Whether he knows about Tech's death or not is unclear. Did Omega have a chance to tell him? Palpatine arrives at Mount Tantiss to further his cloning ambitions, something we know will have ramifications through The Mandalorian all the way down to The Rise of Skywalker.

As much as angst and pain is in the very fabric of Star Wars films and TV shows, the trailer also featured many lighthearted moments, including Hunter and Wrecker dangling over a pit containing a giant creature — much to Wrecker's dismay. The trailer also saw the return of many fan favorites, including former Clone Trooper Wolffe, and the Master Assassin herself Fennec Shand.

Will The Bad Batch Ever Be Together Again?

In a word, it's unlikely that Clone Force 99 will ever be one squad and one family again. While hope does always spring eternal, as does the belief that no shot of a body means the character might still be alive, the Star Wars Celebration panel saw series stars Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang mourning the death of Tech, with Baker saying that Tech protecting his family is exactly what he would wish for his final act of service.

Apart from Tech, the footage from Season 3 shows the group still fractured, with Echo still presumably with Rex, and Hunter and Wrecker on the hunt for Omega. As for Omega, she and Crosshair have a reunion of sorts in Imperial captivity at Mount Tantiss, something that initially appears to stress out Crosshair, though perhaps down the line provokes a change of heart in the surly sniper.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 is now in production. The first two seasons are streaming now on Disney+.