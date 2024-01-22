The Big Picture The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer raises stakes as the Batch seeks out Omega, captured by the Empire.

The series focuses on the emotional turmoil of cast-aside clones in the wake of Order 66.

Season 2 ended with a cliffhanger as Omega and Crosshair are captured together by the Empire.

Clone Force 99 is back for one last adventure as the third and final season of Disney+’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch trailer is here. The emotional first look raises the stakes as the Batch still reel from the loss of one of their own and seek out Omega, captured by the Empire at the end of Season 2. The new footage also sees the return of the deadly Asajj Ventress.

Co-created by Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni and Jennifer Corbett (NCIS), The Bad Batch has become a fan-favorite series focusing on the transition from the Republic to the Galactic Empire in the wake of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. However, it focuses on a point of view that was never explored until this show: The clones cast aside after The Clone Wars and Order 66. The series worked to showcase the emotional and mental turmoil of what happens when stormtroopers replace these veterans. It culminates in the final season as the Batch faces the harsh truth that there is no hopeful future as long as the Empire reigns. Running isn’t an option anymore, especially with Omega captures. The series stars Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the clones, and Michelle Ang as Omega.

How Did 'The Bad Batch' Season 2 End?

Season 2 of The Bad Batch left viewers on quite the cliffhanger but with glimmers of hope still peeking through. After the death of Tech, who sacrificed himself to save his brothers and Omega, the Batch regroups at Cid’s (Rhea Perlman) Parlor. Throughout Season 2, the scoundrel owner made her feelings about the Batch fighting against the Empire clear that she would not support them. Cid finally sells them out to the villainous Imperial scientist Doctor Hemlock (Jimmi Simpson), who only wants Omega as she is an unaltered clone with pure Jango Fett DNA in her (fun fact, the other is Boba Fett, who the cloners named ‘Alpha.’). With her brothers surrounded and having just lost Tech, Omega turns herself in to Hemlock and is taken away.

However, she has a potential ally to help her in imperial custody: Crosshair, the long-lost Batch member who sided with the Empire in the first episode. After the absolutely stellar episode “The Outpost,” Crosshair finally came to his senses and defected from the Empire. While he was immediately captured, he tried to warn his brothers in the Batch that Hemlock was gunning for them. He and Omega are now captured together on the Imperial Science Division’s Mount Tantiss. One final twist revealed itself in the Season 2 finale: Hemlock’s aid, Doctor Emerie Karr (Keisha Castle-Hughes), reveals that she, too, is a clone and is Omega’s sister.

The Bad Batch Season 3 trailer sets the stage for a high-stakes final outing for Clone Force 99. Season 3 will be available to stream on Disney+ on February 21 with new episodes arriving weekly. You can watch the trailer below.