The Big Bad Wolf is coming soon to do more than blow a few houses down. Dreamworks has released the first-look trailer for The Bad Guys, which will find the world’s greatest villains teaming up to make being bad look good.

The trailer opens up with the police chasing after Mr. Wolf (voiced by Sam Rockwell), who introduces viewers to his close friends and crime crew - Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), who can crack open safes with ease, Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), a master-of-disguise, Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), the muscle of the crew, and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina), who never met anything she couldn’t hack into.

Dubbing themselves “The Bad Guys,” this crew has spent years pulling off heists and other crimes, which has garnered them infamous fame and intrigue. When detectives finally close in on the crew, Mr. Wolf has a plan, stemming from saving an old lady from which he was about to steal money: In order to save his crew from being thrown in the slammer, he will attempt to remake the crew into being “The Good Guys.”

Image via Dreamworks

The Bad Guys are based on a series of Scholastic books written by Aaron Blabey. In October 2019, director Pierre Perifel signed on to helm the project, with Etan Choen and Hilary Winston co-writing the script. To compose the film, the studio brought in Daniel Pemberton, who also scored the music for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

And like Into the Spider-Verse, the trailer for The Bad Guys boasts some quite unique animation and visual style, with a nice blend of 3D characters with 2D characteristics that makes this instantly stand out from other Dreamworks projects.

The Bad Guys is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 22, 2022. Check out the trailer below.

