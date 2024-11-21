Dreamworks' best band of con-animals is back in action for The Bad Guys 2, and we finally have our first look at the sharply animated sequel with a brand-new trailer. A sequel to 2022's The Bad Guys, the upcoming sequel predictably picks up where the hugely successful original left off, with Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and his crew continuing to live their happy lives as rehabilitated former criminals. However, they'll soon learn that moving on from one's mistakes is reasonably challenging.

The trailer for The Bad Guys 2 reintroduces us to the titular crew of criminals, starting with a flashback to the glory days of their many heists. That glamorous life seems to have passed them by, and while they're glad to have turned a new leaf, it's clear that society has not entirely forgiven them for their past misdeeds. Desperate for some quick cash to make ends meet, the group formerly known as The Bad Guys crosses paths with a new crew of aspiring robbers called The Bad Girls. After being given no choice but to help them, Mr. Wolf and his friends dust off their gear to pull off one more big heist. It's not all bad news for The Bad Guys, though, as Mr. Snake (Marc Maron) manages to start a romantic relationship with one of The Bad Girls.

The Bad Guys 2 is expected to feature most of the cast from the original 2022 film. This includes Sam Rockwell (Argylle) as Mr. Wolf, Anthony Ramos (Twisters) as Mr. Piranha, Awkwafina (Kung Fu Panda 4) as Ms. Tarantula, Craig Robinson (The Office) as Mr. Shark, Marc Maron (DC League of Super Pets) as Mr. Snake, Zazie Beetz (Invincible) as Diane Foxington, Richard Ayoade (Disenchantment) as Professor Rupert Marmalade IV, Alex Borstein (Family Guy) as Chief Misty Loggins, and Lilly Singh (The Muppets Mayhem) as Tiffany Fluffit. Pierre Perifel is also set to return as director for The Bad Guys 2, along with co-director JP Sans.

What Other Movies Is Dreamworks Working On Along With 'The Bad Guys 2'?

The Bad Guys 2 is leading a solid 2025 slate for Dreamworks, beginning on January 31 with the novel adaptation Dog Man. Dreamworks will then venture into brand-new territory with their first-ever live-action remake, How to Train Your Dragon. The animation giant is also developing several significant sequels, including Shrek 5, The Wild Robot 2, Kung Fu Panda 5, and more.

The Bad Guys 2 will race into theaters on Friday, August 1, 2025. Meanwhile, the original The Bad Guys is available to stream online on Prime Video. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Bad Guys 2​​​​​​.

