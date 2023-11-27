Guess who’s back! The Bad Guys are returning this Christmastime in The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday. Serving as the prequel to the original The Bad Guys movie, for the notorious Bad Guys, Christmas morning is the most opportune moment to execute their citywide holiday heist, reveling in the chaos while everyone is busy unwrapping presents.

However, when an unforeseen twist cancels Christmas, the Bad Guys face an unexpected dilemma. In a turn of events, this group of infamous criminals must save Christmas to carry out their bank heist.

Check out everything we know about The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday.

When Is 'The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday' Coming Out?

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is slated to debut on Netflix on November 30, 2023. For those not yet on the Netflix bandwagon, new subscribers have three subscription options. The first option is the Standard plan with ads, priced at $6.99 per month. Alternatively, viewers can opt for the ad-free Standard plan, available at $15.49 per month. For those looking for the ultimate viewing experience, the Premium plan is available for $19.99. Depending on your budget and preferred binge-watching style, each plan caters to a variety of audiences, ensuring there’s an option suitable for everyone.

Is There A Trailer for 'The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday'?

Netflix After School premiered the trailer for The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday on November 1, 2023. Set against the day before Christmas, the infamous Bad Guys cruise around the city taking in the sunny holiday atmosphere. The streets are bustling with people carrying presents, and festive decorations adorn the pedestrian-filled pathways. However, before the gang can fully embrace the festive spirit, they set their sights on the ultimate bank heist.

But their plans take an unexpected swerve when they accidentally destroy a massive Santa Claus parade balloon, leading to what the news calls the cancellation of Christmas. With the holidays disrupted, citizens won’t be celebrating Christmas at home, making it even more difficult for the Bad Guys to rob the bank. In a surprising turn of events, the group decides to save Christmas before continuing with their original bank heist. In the words of Mr. Wolf, “Let’s go do some good, so we can be bad.”

Who Stars in 'The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday'?

Unlike the original cast members in The Bad Guys, the Christmas-themed prequel features a brand new voice cast. The new ensemble cast features Michael Godere lending his voice to Wolf, Ezekiel Ajeigbe embodying Shark, Raul Ceballos portraying Piranha, Chris Diamantopoulos giving life to Snake, Mallory Low as Tarantula, Zehra Fazal taking on the role of Tiffany Fluffit, Keith Silverstein voicing Gary and the Shaved Ice Vendor, and Kari Wahlgren bringing DJ Trudy Tude to life.

What Is 'The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday' About?

In The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday, Christmas is on the brink of cancelation after a colossal mishap instigated by the Bad Guys and their involvement with a massive Santa Claus parade balloon. Faced with the consequences of their actions, the notorious crew must abandon their citywidecitywide heist and undergo a transformative journey to reignite the holiday spirit. Instead of their usual thieving antics, they embark on a mission of giving rather than taking, aiming to mend the damage they’ve caused.

Set to be released as a half-hour Christmas-themed OG animated streaming television special in 2023, the film is a continuation of the narrative introduced in the 2022 movie The Bad Guys. It acts as a prequel to the original film, offering insights into the characters’ escapades during the festive season.

What Is 'The Bad Guys' About?

A box office hit in the summer of 2022, The Bad Guys follows a skilled crew of animal outlaws, including Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula, who find themselves facing the consequences of their notorious criminal exploits. To evade a prison sentence, the group, mentored by Professor Marmalade, hatches a daring plan to pull off their most challenging con yet - convincing the world that they are turning over a new leaf and becoming model citizens. As they embark on this dubious journey, the question looms: could any of these notorious criminals genuinely be considering the path of redemption?

As the ensemble of infamous friends navigates this new identity, Mr. Wolf begins to contemplate whether embracing genuine goodness might fulfill a deep-seated longing for acceptance. When a new villain emerges, the question becomes whether Mr. Wolf can persuade his comrade to truly become The Good Guys and protect the city.

Who Is Making 'The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday'?

The festive special was unveiled in November 2022, with Bret Haaland as the director and executive producer alongside Katherine Nolfi. A notable development in October 2023, as reported by TVLine, indicated that none of the original film’s cast members would be returning to their roles. Adding to the creative team, the original creator and author, Aaron Blabey, will take on the role of scriptwriter for this special holiday production.

Close

