It’s time to bring The Bad Guys home, but don’t worry - they’re great for the whole family! Dreamworks’ latest animated comedy is arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on June 21. The movie will arrive in the form of a special collector’s edition, jam packed with extra features including an all-new short, deleted scenes, and fun activities for the entire family including a slew of frozen pops recipes from none other than Mr. Snake.

Based on the best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys centers around five best friends and master criminals: Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula. Known around the world as the top gang in villainous activities, the unthinkable happens when the group gets taken down. In order to help free the heisting team from prison, Mr. Wolf strikes up a deal that would see them turning in their terrible ways to put out some good in the world. But there’s just one hangup, Mr. Wolf has no plans to actually keep his promise and instead just wants to fool those in charge in order to get back on the mean streets. Through their journey, the bad guys will learn, grow, and discover that they may not be that rough and tough after all.

Directed by Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda franchise), you’ll be sure to recognize the film’s vocal cast which is made up of the principal baddies, Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Marc Maron (GLOW), Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights), and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as well as the rest of the cast including Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Bad Moms), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2). Legendary screenwriter and filmmaker Etan Cohen served the production as its writer with Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley joining as producers.

Image via Dreamworks Animation

RELATED: From 'The Bad Guys' to 'Shark Tale': Why DreamWorks Animation Genre Pastiches Are Hit or Miss

Gear up for the June 21 release of The Bad Guys and keep scrolling to check out all the special features below.

Featurettes: