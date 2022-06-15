It’s time to bring The Bad Guys home, but don’t worry - they’re great for the whole family! Dreamworks’ latest animated comedy is arriving on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and digital on June 21. The movie will arrive in the form of a special collector’s edition, jam packed with extra features including an all-new short, deleted scenes, and fun activities for the entire family including a slew of frozen pops recipes from none other than Mr. Snake.
Based on the best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys centers around five best friends and master criminals: Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula. Known around the world as the top gang in villainous activities, the unthinkable happens when the group gets taken down. In order to help free the heisting team from prison, Mr. Wolf strikes up a deal that would see them turning in their terrible ways to put out some good in the world. But there’s just one hangup, Mr. Wolf has no plans to actually keep his promise and instead just wants to fool those in charge in order to get back on the mean streets. Through their journey, the bad guys will learn, grow, and discover that they may not be that rough and tough after all.
Directed by Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda franchise), you’ll be sure to recognize the film’s vocal cast which is made up of the principal baddies, Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Marc Maron (GLOW), Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights), and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as well as the rest of the cast including Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Bad Moms), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2). Legendary screenwriter and filmmaker Etan Cohen served the production as its writer with Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley joining as producers.
Gear up for the June 21 release of The Bad Guys and keep scrolling to check out all the special features below.
Featurettes:
- Original Short “Maraschino Ruby”: In this original DreamWorks animated short, The Bad Guys are at it again, but not in the way you think. They’ve gone good! Find out what happens to the team after they go rogue in this sweet original short.
- Devise The Plan: Making Of: From book to storyboard to the silver screen, join the cast and filmmakers as they devise how to bring The Bad Guys to life.
- Assemble the Crew: Go face to face with the voices behind our favorite animated bad guys – Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, Ms. Tarantula & Mr. Piranha.
- It's Showtime: Cast Table Read: Teamwork is the ultimate ingredient in pulling off a job without a hitch. Now that they’ve agreed on the plan, it’s time to bring the cast of The Bad Guys together for their first table read.
- Snake's Frozen Pop Shop: Want to learn how to make your own version of Mr. Snake’s favorite frozen pops? With these easy recipes, you’ll be on your way to chill-ville in no time. Want to go the extra mile? Create your own frozen pop disguises.
- From the Drawing Room: Learn step by step from The Bad Guys head of story, Nelson Yokota, how you can create your very own storyboard and draw the film’s main characters.
- Audio Commentary: Feature Commentary with Director Pierre Perifel, Producer Damon Ross, Head of Story Nelson Yokota, Head of Character Animation JP Sans, and Production Designer Luc Desmarchelier.
- Deleted Scenes: Original opening, Snake Attack, Extra Secret Base Tour, You Can’t Fake Good, Post Credits: Scientist Button