Based on the acclaimed children’s book series written Aaron Blabey, The Bad Guys is the latest animated feature film release from Dreamworks Animation, the animation studio behind Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Boss Baby. The animated caper is sure to entertain kids and their families in the need of some talking animal fun. Directed by Pierre Perifel, The Bad Guys tells the story of a gang of fun-loving criminals - Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) – as they attempt to reform themselves as model citizens, only for the temptation of “one last job” to haunt them on their path to redemption.

Sam Rockwell as Mr. Wolf

The leader of the Bad Guys gang, Mr. Wolf is a gray wolf whose charm is as smooth as his pickpocket skills. Always ready with a plan and the criminal expertise to pull it off, Wolf’s world is turned upside down when he realizes that doing good is more rewarding than the most prosperous heist.

Sam Rockwell is one of the most acclaimed actors working today in cinema and TV, with his performances in Seven Psychopaths, Iron Man 2, Moon, Fosse/Verdon, and even earning himself an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri. Rockwell’s ability to do comedy and drama with equal ease and power has made him an enduring figure in the entertainment industry, and an endearing personality to movie and TV fans everywhere.

Marc Maron as Mr. Snake

Mr. Wolf’s second-in-command and best friend, Mr. Snake is an Eastern brown snake whose ability to slither into the tightest of spots and crack the most secure of safe’s makes him an invaluable member of the Bad Guys gang. However, his cynical outlook on life and sarcastic demeanor also proves to be a damper on many occasions, especially when Mr. Wolf decides it is time for the Bad Guys to go “good.”

Marc Maron is a popular comedian, actor, and podcast host. Maron’s podcast WTF with Marc Maron has proved especially popular since its debut in 2009 and has featured a diverse range of guests from legendary talk show host David Letterman to Barack Obama. Maron has appeared in numerous films and TV programs, including his own sitcom Maron, and GLOW for which he received numerous accolades for his role as cynical wrestling promoter Sam Sylvia.

Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha

What Mr. Piranha lacks in size he more than makes up for in attitude, with the Bolivian-red-bellied piranha living up to his reputation as a short-fused scrapper whose powerful punch is matched only by the stink of his burrito-fueled farts.

Anthony Ramos has established himself as a burgeoning young talent set to take the entertainment world by storm. An actor and singer, Ramos made his mark in the stage musical Hamilton where he played the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton. Ramos has since gone on to appear in numerous high-profile movies such as A Star is Born and In the Heights. He will next play the lead roles in the big-budget blockbuster Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and the sci-fi romantic comedy Distant.

Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark

They say with great white sharks that you will never see the coming, and that is especially the case with Mr. Shark, the “master of disguise” of the Bad Guys gang who made a name for himself when he pulled off the seemingly impossible feat of stealing the Mona Lisa while dressed as the Mona Lisa. Mr. Shark is also the sweetheart of the group, a sensitive soul whose razor blade smile only has good intentions.

Craig Robinson is a comedian, actor, and singer. After years of small roles in TV and film, Robinson broke through with his role of Darryl Philbin on The Office. Subsequent high profile film roles include Hot Tub Time Machine, This is the End, and Morris from America for which he received numerous accolades.

Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula

The smallest member of the Bad Guys is also its biggest brain, with Ms. Tarantula, aka Webs, the expert hacker of the group whose lightning-fast speed on the keyboard matched only by her sharp-tongued putdowns. If you ever need someone to hack into a high security system, Webs is your spider-woman!

Awkwafina is a rapper, comedian, and actress, who first came to prominence with her debut album Yellow Ranger in 2014. Awkwafina would go on to star in Ocean’s 8, Crazy Rich Asians, Jumanji: The Next Level, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and The Farewell for which she received a Golden Globe Award.

Richard Ayoade as Prof. Rupert Marmalade

A philanthropist whose heart is bigger than his tiny guinea pig body, Prof. Rupert Marmalade is the perfect recipient of the Golden Dolphin award for his charitable work…and the perfect target for the Bad Guy’s latest heist. Unbeknownst to Mr. Wolf and company, Marmalade would be the linchpin for their turn to the side of good.

Richard Ayoade is a British actor, comedian, and filmmaker. Ayoade’s breakthrough came through his performances in cult British comedy series The Mighty Boosh, and the popular sitcom The IT Crowd for which he won a BAFTA TV award for his role as shy yet intelligent IT technician Maurice Moss. Ayoade also directed the coming-of-age comedy Submarine and thriller The Double.

Zazie Beetz as Diane Foxington

Governor Diane Foxington, a red fox of grand vision and unflinching confidence, has no qualms insulting the Bad Guys on live TV. Yet even she had to be impressed when the Bad Guys decided to go “good”, especially at Mr. Wolf’s genuine attempts to change his ways.

Zazie Beetz is a German-born actress who first came into prominence with her Emmy nominated turn as Vanessa in Atlanta. Beetz would go on to have memorable roles in Deadpool 2 and Joker.

