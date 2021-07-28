DreamWorks Animation has announced its cast for the upcoming cartoon action-comedy The Bad Guys. The film is based on the Scholastic book series by Aaron Blabey and follows a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws as they attempt their most challenging con yet — becoming model citizens.

The film will star Sam Rockwell, Awkwafina, Anthony Ramos, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, Alex Borstein, and Richard Ayoade. It will also be the directorial debut of Pierre Perifel. Perifel previously worked on Kung Fu Panda and Shrek Forever After. Etan Cohen and Hilary Winston will be working on the script.

Cohen had previously worked on Tropic Thunder and Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa. Damon Ross and Rebecca Huntley will produce the film, while Blabey, Cohen, Patrick Hughes will be executive producers.

The story kind of reminds me of Megamind, a similar animated film about a supervillain that ends up becoming a hero, and that remains one of DreamWorks' best films, so things are looking up for The Bad Guys.

Here's a small synopsis for The Bad Guys:

The film centers on several reformed yet misunderstood villains known as Mr. Wolf, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Snake, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula. The five tire of a life of crime and decide to live their lives as forces of good.

The Bad Guys was initially slated for release November this year, but will now be released on April 15, 2022 by Universal Pictures.

