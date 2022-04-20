The sweet and heartwarming film centers around the journey of a group of criminal animals leaving the life of crime behind and seeking acceptance.

A clip from DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming feature, The Bad Guys, is proving that sometimes it isn’t so hard to turn your attitude around. Adapted from the New York Times best-selling book series written by Australian author, Aaron Blabey, the new heartwarming film is getting ready to land in theaters on April 22. Voiced by some of the biggest names in the biz, the feature sets out to tell the story of a group of bad animals turned good.

In the clip released today, viewers see Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) using his hands for something good instead of his specialty of pickpocketing. When a tiny cute cat is trapped in a tree, Mr. Wolf snaps into action, scaling the tree to bring the feline back to safety. But, the cat isn’t so sure about the giant predator climbing towards it. Mr. Wolf can read the cat’s worry and begins to calm it down by finding some common ground - the beloved behind the ear scratch.

When the cat gives Mr. Wolf a chance, he tenderly pets it before giving it the feline favorite scratch. Now trusting, the cat lowers its defenses and allows Mr. Wolf to carry it to safety. Back on the ground, we meet the other members of the squad of bad guys turned good: Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina). Shocked by what they’ve just witnessed, the crew gasps in horror that Mr. Wolf helped the cat down. Just then, a guinea pig named Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade), jumps out of the bushes and reveals that he’s been recording the entire incident. Immediately worried about his street cred, Mr. Wolf soon has a change of heart when he realizes that he’s gaining more social media likes than ever before. Also starring in the directorial feature debut from Kung Fu Panda animator Pierre Perifel are Zazie Beetz, Lilly Singh, and Alex Borstein.

Image via Dreamworks Animation

RELATED: ‘The Bad Guys’ Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Animated Caper

Brief, but informative, the clip gave us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming film. The story centers around a tight-knit group of criminals who, after striking a deal to stay out of prison, must serve their community as good guys. Though it proves challenging at first, the moral rewards and overall feel-goodness begins to melt their cold hearts. Everything they’ve learned gets called into question when a new baddy comes to town. In this pivotal moment, the crew must decide if they’re up for the task of bringing the evil-doer down, or joining and adding to the chaos.

Check out the adorable clip and full synopsis below.

Here’s the synopsis:

In the new action comedy from DreamWorks Animation, based on the New York Times best-selling book series, a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws are about to attempt their most challenging con yet—becoming model citizens. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—dashing pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), seen-it-all safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron, GLOW), chill master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson, Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos, In the Heights) and sharp-tongued expert hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina, Crazy Rich Asians), aka “Webs.” But when, after years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught, Mr. Wolf brokers a deal (that he has no intention of keeping) to save them all from prison: The Bad Guys will go good. Under the tutelage of their mentor Professor Marmalade (Richard Ayoade, Paddington 2), an arrogant (but adorable!) guinea pig, The Bad Guys set out to fool the world that they’ve been transformed. Along the way, though, Mr. Wolf begins to suspect that doing good for real may give him what he’s always secretly longed for: acceptance. So when a new villain threatens the city, can Mr. Wolf persuade the rest of the gang to become … The Good Guys?

‘The Bad Guys’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast and Everything You Need To Know

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (526 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore